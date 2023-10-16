Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Item Icon

Firefright

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

A Kinetic auto rifle debuting in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, Firefright is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Let’s take a look at this weapon, including some rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

firefrightdestiny2.jpg

How to Get Firefright in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Firefright from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Firefright God Rolls

Firefright PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • High-Caliber Rounds
  • Threat Detector or Fourth Time’s the Charm
  • Adagio or Surrounded

In Destiny 2 PVE, Firefright is an ok if kind of underwhelming auto rifle. Partly, it just suffers in comparison to the other Opulent weapons — Calus Mini-Tool is a much better add clear weapon the majority of the time, and Tears of Contrition is superior for high-level content. But part of it is just that Firefright has a suboptimal perk pool. I mean, when Adagio is your most reliable damage perk, you’ve got a problem. Your best bet for general content is Threat Detector plus Surrounded or Adagio, though you also have access to Fourth Time’s the Charm.

Unfortunately, you just aren’t going to be able to deal enough burst damage with Firefright to make it useful in the vast majority of situations. It at least has the niche utility of being able to roll Osmosis, but there are better weapons that roll with that, like Scathelocke and the recently-returned BrayTech Werewolf.

Firefright PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Fragile Focus
  • Elemental Capacitor or Adagio

Auto rifles aren’t really meta in Destiny 2 PVP right now, and Firefright isn’t going to wow in the Crucible. That said, auto rifles recently did get a boost to the impact of their stability stat, and precision frames in particular got a slight increase to their crit damage multiplier. That isn’t going to suddenly turn Firefright into a PVP killing machine, but it does make it a little more viable. If you’re running an Arc subclass, then Elemental Capacitor gives a large buff to Handling that can be extremely useful. Otherwise, you can roll with Adagio as long as you can get used to the variable rate of fire — the buff to damage from a single kill is substantial.

That’s about it for Firefright. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Siegfried's feet touch down on a metal grate ten fathoms deep into the Leviathan, where snaking tunnels split into many different directions. The room is large, empty, and dark. He cycles through the night vision and thermal imaging on his helm, then looks up to his fireteam.

He can see the shimmering Eliksni camouflage distort the shapes of his seven teammates as they descend the shaft above him on a carbon-weave line. He disables his own. In front of him sits the base of a robotic construct in the likeness of Calus. It is twice his height, and the bare mechanisms of its internal workings creak with age.

Four Cabal Legionaries, two Eliksni Splicers, and a Praxic Sunsinger drop in behind Siegfried and deactivate their cloaks. The Splicers get to work establishing a connection with the automaton while the Legionaries make a perimeter at their back. Siegfried stands with them.

The Warlock does not take their eyes from the automaton.

"Splice… formed." One of the Eliksni turns to the Warlock and nods. The Warlock steps forward—

"Thieves skulking through my Leviathan!" The automaton bellows with Calus's voice and forcibly bats away a Splicer with a metallic hand. They crash into the adjacent wall and crumple into unconsciousness. The second Splicer leaps back and takes cover behind a Legionary as the Praxic Warlock unleashes a volley of celestial fire into the construct's face. In response, a steely fist bursts through the fire-smoke and crushes the Warlock into the floor.

Siegfried turns toward the Legionaries and shouts, "Contact!"

The Cabal open up with slug rifles; munitions clang against the thick metal. The remaining Splicer aims for the construct's exposed machinery with their Arc pistol.

Siegfried rushes forward, sliding to meet the automaton head on. He ignites in Solar flame and shoulder charges the construct into the chamber wall. He rolls under a retaliating fist and grabs the automaton's chassis, wrestling to spin its back to his fireteam.

The Sunsinger gasps, alive again. They grab the unconscious Eliksni and take a position amid the Legionaries, shouting, "CONCENTRATE FIRE!"

With one swift motion, the Praxic Warlock combusts brilliantly with Solar Radiance that emboldens the firing line of Cabal shooters and fills the Splicer's heart with courage. Heated slugs puncture and the Arc pistol finds its mark, shorting out one of the automaton's exposed knees.

Slug rifles shred the construct's face as it crashes to the ground and frenetically crawls toward them, tearing metal from the floor with each scraping motion.

The Titan raises a hand, and in a burst of fiery might, summons a Devastator's maul. He brings the maul down into the automaton's back, demolishing it and sending molten shrapnel skidding across the floor.

Siegfried looks to the Sunsinger, then the rest of the fireteam. "Contact down… let's keep going."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

