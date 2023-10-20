Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Fire and Forget

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Fire and Forget is an aggressive Stasis linear fusion rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Fire and Forget in Destiny 2

You can get Fire and Forget from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Fire and Forget God Rolls

Fire and Forget PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Field Prep
  • Focused Fury or Chill Clip
  • Masterwork: Charge Time

As our second-ever aggressive frame linear fusion rifle in Destiny 2, Fire and Forget joins the esteemed company of Stormchaser as a solid DPS weapon, provided you can manage the recoil. As a Stasis weapon, it can more easily benefit from Font of Might, meaning that it could potentially become a DPS standard for Stasis users. In that capacity, Focused Fury is your go-to damage perk — there’s no Firing Line on this thing, but that’s fine. Field Prep combos nicely with Veist Stinger and gives you faster reloads as long as you’re crouching. Don’t sleep on this thing, especially if you’re a Stasis main. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

Fire and Forget PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Rangefinder
  • Demolitionist or Harmony
  • Masterwork: Charge Time

To be honest, Fire and Forget is probably not going to wow in the Crucible as much as it does in PVE. You’ve got Rangefinder, which is nice, but it’s easier to land your hits with a standard, non-aggressive linear fusion rifle. Could work, but there are better options for your heavy slot.

That’s about it for Fire and Forget. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Banshee-44 emits a low whistle as he watches Stasis energy course through the rifle's internal conduits.

"Ninety-seven percent efficiency," he mutters to himself in wonder. "This thing's state of the art."

"It certainly is," replies another Exo voice beside him. Ada-1 peers over the gunsmith's shoulder, equally fascinated by the BrayTech weapon.

"The Black Armory never developed a linear fusion rifle," she continues. "Our forges lacked the necessary precision."

"LFRs are a special breed of gun," Banshee says. He turns his head and notices Ada focusing on the weapon. "You ever want to take a crack at making one?"

Ada folds her hands in front of her, taking a moment to consider.

"No," she answers quietly. "The forges were built out of fear. We thought that even in a Golden Age, humanity needed an arsenal to defend itself. But they created more conflict than they ever prevented."

"Weapons tend to do that," Banshee remarks knowingly.

He meets Ada's eyes. "You've never been reset? Remember everything after you first woke up?"

"I do," she replies in a haunted voice. "Every Fallen raid. Every Warlord grasping for more power."

Banshee nods to himself and runs his hand over the contours of the rifle. "I've been reset 44 times," he says. "I forget about most of the guns I make. Don't know who uses them or what for."

"That sounds awful," Ada replies.

"Sometimes," Banshee admits. "But between the two of us… maybe that makes me the lucky one."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

