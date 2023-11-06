Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Father's Sins

merritt k

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Father’s Sins is a rapid-fire Void sniper rifle associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Father’s Sins in Destiny 2

You can obtain Father’s Sins from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Father’s Sins God Rolls

Father’s Sins PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Tactical Mag
  • Triple Tap
  • Focused Fury

Well, Father’s Sins is certainly a sniper rifle that exists in Destiny 2. Are there better sniper rifles? Yes, yes there are. But Father’s Sins is craftable, which means you can basically ignore most of the perks it rolls and hone in on the one combination that actually matters in a PVE context — Triple Tap and Focused Fury. This might seem like a bad combo, since Focused Fury doesn’t proc until you crit with half of the mag, but keep in mind that Focused Fury doesn’t expire on reloading, so you can carry that buff into an entire second magazine if your shooting is dead on.

There are easier snipers to use — anything with Firing Line comes to mind for fireteam play — but Father’s Sins has some solid utility with the TT/FF combo in solo situations. Access to Enhanced perks doesn’t hurt, either.

Father’s Sins PVP God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Under Pressure or No Distractions
  • Snapshot Sights or Opening Shot

Really, Father’s Sins is more of a PVP sniper than a PVE one. It’s got most of the best Crucible sniper perks — Snapshot Sights, Opening Shot, No Distractions. That last one is more valuable than ever, given how bad flinch is for snipers lately. Sadly, it can’t roll Snapshot/Opening Shot, but hey, you have Enhanced perks, so that’s nice. Don’t sleep on Enhanced Under Pressure on this thing, which increase’s the perk’s effects. Personally, I’d go with Under Pressure/Opening Shot since I don’t think you need Snapshot on this as much as other snipers, but your mileage may vary.

That’s about it for Father’s Sins. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

