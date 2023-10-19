There are a lot of sniper rifles in Destiny 2 , but one of (if not the best) for PVP is the Eye of Sol. Exclusively available via Trials of Osiris, the Eye of Sol is a rifle with a ton of flexibility thanks to its deep perk pool. This makes it one of the most desired legendary weapons for the PVP enthusiast since it can slot into most builds. The rifle is also Kinetic, meaning it can pair with weapons such as Gnawing Hunger and The Summoner. With so many people grinding Trials of Osiris matches for their Solstice of Heroes armor, knows the time to start farming this weapon. If you’re looking to farm this gun, here’s how to get it and what the god roll is!

How to Get the Eye of Sol

The Eye of Sol is only available via the competitive PVP mode, Trials of Osiris. Unlike other activities, Trials of Osiris has a rotating loot pool that changes every week. This means there will be some weeks where you are unable to earn Eye of Sol. I recommend following Mr. Niris on Twitter , as he releases great graphics that inform players what gear is available in Trials of Osiris that week. Outside of Trials of Osiris tokens and bounties which also reward gear available that week, players will earn a piece of loot at three, five, and seven victories on one card.

The gear for each win is static, so if the Eye of Sol is tied to five wins then you need to achieve five wins on a single card for this gun to drop. This guaranteed reward is only available once on each character per week. For those that aren’t great at PVP, I recommend grinding for this weapon when it’s available at three wins. This ensures that it will drop from the tokens and engrams given out by Saint-14’s bounties. You cannot earn the Eye of Sol in any other activity except for Trials of Osiris.

Eye of Sol God PVP Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Accurized Rounds

Snapshot

Opening Shot or Box Breathing

We’re skipping adding a PVE god roll for this gun simply because there are way better options for killing majors and bosses. If you plan on using g this for PVP, I recommend using the Arrowhead Brake in the first slot since it gives us better recoil control and faster reload speed. This makes follow up shots way easier, especially if you are trying to quickly bring down multiple targets. For the next perk, either Tactical Mag or Accurized Rounds are what you want, as they are both solid magazine options. Personally, I like Accurized Rounds for that boost to range, but Tactical Mag is a decent secondary choice if you prefer to use this weapon in bigger modes like Control.

The first primary perk is Snapshot, simply because it allows us to quickly zoom in on the target to take them out. Keep in mind, Eye of Sol has a zoom of 45, which isn’t the most optimal choice since it can be a bit much at medium range. That being said, Snapshot is still the best choice for this slot, simply because it lets us quickly deal with those who might be out of place or walk into our field of view.

Finally, I recommend either Opening Shot or Box Breathing depending on your playstyle. Opening Shot will be the fan-favorite as it gives us better currency and range when we pull the trigger for the first time. Since our magazine is so small in PVP to begin with, this simply helps us secure a kill, which is critical for competitive. That being said, for those that like to “hard scope” or camp lanes then Box Breathing is the perk for you. Increasing your damage is always nice and it lets you kill enemies you normally wouldn’t be able to with a body shot.