Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Eye of Sol

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Collin MacGregor

There are a lot of sniper rifles in Destiny 2, but one of (if not the best) for PVP is the Eye of Sol. Exclusively available via Trials of Osiris, the Eye of Sol is a rifle with a ton of flexibility thanks to its deep perk pool. This makes it one of the most desired legendary weapons for the PVP enthusiast since it can slot into most builds. The rifle is also Kinetic, meaning it can pair with weapons such as Gnawing Hunger and The Summoner. With so many people grinding Trials of Osiris matches for their Solstice of Heroes armor, knows the time to start farming this weapon. If you’re looking to farm this gun, here’s how to get it and what the god roll is!

How to Get the Eye of Sol

The Eye of Sol is only available via the competitive PVP mode, Trials of Osiris. Unlike other activities, Trials of Osiris has a rotating loot pool that changes every week. This means there will be some weeks where you are unable to earn Eye of Sol. I recommend following Mr. Niris on Twitter, as he releases great graphics that inform players what gear is available in Trials of Osiris that week. Outside of Trials of Osiris tokens and bounties which also reward gear available that week, players will earn a piece of loot at three, five, and seven victories on one card.

The gear for each win is static, so if the Eye of Sol is tied to five wins then you need to achieve five wins on a single card for this gun to drop. This guaranteed reward is only available once on each character per week. For those that aren’t great at PVP, I recommend grinding for this weapon when it’s available at three wins. This ensures that it will drop from the tokens and engrams given out by Saint-14’s bounties. You cannot earn the Eye of Sol in any other activity except for Trials of Osiris.

Eye of Sol God PVP Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag or Accurized Rounds
  • Snapshot
  • Opening Shot or Box Breathing

We’re skipping adding a PVE god roll for this gun simply because there are way better options for killing majors and bosses. If you plan on using g this for PVP, I recommend using the Arrowhead Brake in the first slot since it gives us better recoil control and faster reload speed. This makes follow up shots way easier, especially if you are trying to quickly bring down multiple targets. For the next perk, either Tactical Mag or Accurized Rounds are what you want, as they are both solid magazine options. Personally, I like Accurized Rounds for that boost to range, but Tactical Mag is a decent secondary choice if you prefer to use this weapon in bigger modes like Control.

The first primary perk is Snapshot, simply because it allows us to quickly zoom in on the target to take them out. Keep in mind, Eye of Sol has a zoom of 45, which isn’t the most optimal choice since it can be a bit much at medium range. That being said, Snapshot is still the best choice for this slot, simply because it lets us quickly deal with those who might be out of place or walk into our field of view.

Finally, I recommend either Opening Shot or Box Breathing depending on your playstyle. Opening Shot will be the fan-favorite as it gives us better currency and range when we pull the trigger for the first time. Since our magazine is so small in PVP to begin with, this simply helps us secure a kill, which is critical for competitive. That being said, for those that like to “hard scope” or camp lanes then Box Breathing is the perk for you. Increasing your damage is always nice and it lets you kill enemies you normally wouldn’t be able to with a body shot.

About the Author

Collin MacGregor

Collin MacGregor is the Guide Staff Writer at Fanbyte. He's also the person who willingly plays the support class (you're welcome) and continues to hold out for an Ape Escape remake.

Stats

Lore

It was Crimiq-5's honor to hold the flank. Sun at his back, there was no better position to provide overwatch in the Burning Shrine. He was the watchtower, and none would escape his vigil. Curt radio chatter signaled his fireteam's advance as he called out enemy maneuvers. Crimiq-5 watched tense bursts of movement and exchanges of fire as his team jockeyed for position.

Sola had ripped through their previous opponents with off-putting ferocity, and Crimiq was ready for this to be their last match of the day. He looked over her through his scope. Sola's silhouette marinated in an eerie shimmer that distorted the air as she moved. He stilled his body and sent a shot over her head to force an opponent back into cover.

"Aiming a little close." Sola sent a glare over her shoulder into the sun.

Crimiq-5 moved his scope off her. "Duck."

His earpiece crackled. Katake's voice drilled into his head. "THUNDERCRASH… Help!"

Katake's voice screeched out of existence as the lightning overtook him and Saint bellowed. Crimiq saw a bright flash burst from the hallway leading toward C-point.

"Be advised, I'm leaving the perch. Moving to trade for Katake."

He slid into position and snapped his trusted long rifle down lane. His sights found an unlucky Titan, lightning still crackling from their armor.

"Fate Cries Foul for you, brother." The shot hit squarely, and the Titan dropped. "Sorry I couldn't save you Katake. Next time."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Eye of Sol Guide - How to Get the Eye of Sol & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 The Summoner Guide - How to Get The Summoner & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor