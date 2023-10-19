Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Explosive Personality

Guide
Details
Perks

merritt k

Coming in to replace the sunset Martyr’s Retribution, Explosive Personality is a Solar wave frame added in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen. Let’s take a look at the best rolls for it in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Explosive Personality in Destiny 2

As a Season of the Risen weapon, Explosive Personality is available from Season of the Risen activities. It can be focused at the War Table, and can be crafted after you’ve obtained enough Deepsight drops of it.

Explosive Personality God Rolls

Explosive Personality PVE God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • High-Velocity Rounds
  • Auto-Loading Holster
  • Disruption Break

It’s Martyr’s Retribution 2.0, and while it doesn’t have Demolitionist, Explosive Personality can be a lot of fun and pretty useful. Keeping in mind that blast radius modifiers don’t affect wave frame grenade launchers, we’re going with Quick Launch to bring up handling speed. Auto-Loading Holster is a blessing on grenade launchers, and it pairs great with Disruption Break. Simply pop an enemy’s shield, swap to your Kinetic, and blast away while Explosive Personality reloads itself.

Honestly, Explosive Personality has so many great perks that it’s worth playing around with some different combinations. Feeding Frenzy/Frenzy is a solid pairing, as is Stats for All/One for All. And don’t sleep on Unrelenting, which can be incredibly useful for keeping you alive in combination with Land Tank. ALH/Disruption Break is going to be the most specifically effective, but there are plenty of useful combos here.

Explosive Personality PVP God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • High-Velocity Rounds
  • Auto-Loading Holster
  • Disruption Break

The same build that works for Explosive Personality in PVE is also pretty effective in PVP. Hitting a Guardian with Explosive Personality will do 130 damage, and Disruption Break then sets you up to finish the job with a single body shot from a 140 hand cannon. Keep in mind that Disruption Break doesn’t work with Stasis weapons, though, so you’ll have to use a true Kinetic. Plenty of weapons have synergy with this kind of build — Thorn is one possibility, but any kinetic primary with a kill-chaining perk can benefit from it.

That’s about it for Explosive Personality. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Launcher Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Perk Icon

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

