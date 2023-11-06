Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Item Icon

Exalted Truth

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Exalted Truth is an adaptive frame Void hand cannon. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Exalted Truth in Destiny 2

You can obtain Exalted Truth through the Trials of Osiris. You can randomly receive it from Trials engrams or from using Focused Decoding at Saint-14.

Exalted Truth God Rolls

Exalted Truth PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Tactical Mag
  • Outlaw
  • Kill Clip or Frenzy
  • Masterwork: Stability

In PVE, Exalted Truth is a great Void hand cannon pick. It excels alongside Void subclasses, but it can work in any situation where you need or prefer a hand cannon. Nothing fancy here, just your basic reload/damage perk combo in Outlaw and Kill Clip, where a precision kill will net you a huge boost to reload speed as well as a 33% damage buff. Frenzy is another option in the fourth column. As is the case for all Trials weapons, Exalted Truth has the Alacrity Origin Trait, which is one of the best in the game if you’re running solo. It provides a reload speed, stability, aim assist, and range if you’re running solo, which makes Exalted Truth a great pick for Lost Sectors and other content you might be running solo — especially if they have a Void burn.

Exalted Truth PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Rangefinder or Killing Wind
  • Eye of the Storm
  • Masterwork: Range

In Destiny 2 PVP, Exalted Truth will absolutely shred opposing Guardians with the right rolls. Rangefinder is an excellent option in the third column, though if you’d prefer a kill-chaining perk then you also have Killing Wind. Eye of the Storm can help turn duels in your favor, giving you a boost to accuracy as your health gets lower. If you’re playing Trials or another revive-based mode, then you’re going to want to run Alacrity as your Origin Trait. In most other Crucible situations, Suros Synergy will be more helpful.

That’s about it for Exalted Truth. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

"I exalt our forebearers."

A foot-thick steel security door swings open into a brightly lit foyer, and the Warlock Shayura is escorted through in manacles by a pair of armed frames.

"I exalt my fireteam."

Ikora Rey stands on a turquoise and gold mosaic at the center of the foyer. The detention facility frames present Shayura, then release her wrist restraints. Ikora looks Shayura in the eye and sees shame and doubt reflected. "Do you understand why we're doing this?" Ikora asks.

"I exalt my truth."

Shayura nods, wringing her wrists where the manacles had bitten into them. Ikora dismisses the frames with a wordless gesture, keeping her attention on Shayura. "We are in an unprecedented crisis. One I am loathe to put you into when there is both healing and justice yet to be delivered."

"I exalt my heart."

"I know," Shayura says and casts her eyes downward. The older Warlock places a firm hand on her shoulder. Ikora's touch compels Shayura to meet her gaze, and in her mentor's eyes, she sees the same shame and doubt in her own heart looking back.

"I exalt humanity's capacity for love."

For a time, there is silence and stillness. Mutual understanding. Empathy. "I am releasing you to your fireteam on a provisional basis. For specific, emergency operations only. Otherwise, you are to report to Doctor Uzair to continue your sessions. When this is all over, then we'll talk about justice."

"This above all else…"

Shayura's shoulders tremble, and Ikora pulls her into a brief embrace. "Thank you," Shayura whispers.

"…I hold true."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

