Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Exalted Truth is an adaptive frame Void hand cannon. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Exalted Truth in Destiny 2

You can obtain Exalted Truth through the Trials of Osiris. You can randomly receive it from Trials engrams or from using Focused Decoding at Saint-14.

Exalted Truth God Rolls

Exalted Truth PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag

Outlaw

Kill Clip or Frenzy

Masterwork: Stability

In PVE, Exalted Truth is a great Void hand cannon pick. It excels alongside Void subclasses, but it can work in any situation where you need or prefer a hand cannon. Nothing fancy here, just your basic reload/damage perk combo in Outlaw and Kill Clip, where a precision kill will net you a huge boost to reload speed as well as a 33% damage buff. Frenzy is another option in the fourth column. As is the case for all Trials weapons, Exalted Truth has the Alacrity Origin Trait, which is one of the best in the game if you’re running solo. It provides a reload speed, stability, aim assist, and range if you’re running solo, which makes Exalted Truth a great pick for Lost Sectors and other content you might be running solo — especially if they have a Void burn.

Exalted Truth PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Rangefinder or Killing Wind

Eye of the Storm

Masterwork: Range

In Destiny 2 PVP, Exalted Truth will absolutely shred opposing Guardians with the right rolls. Rangefinder is an excellent option in the third column, though if you’d prefer a kill-chaining perk then you also have Killing Wind. Eye of the Storm can help turn duels in your favor, giving you a boost to accuracy as your health gets lower. If you’re playing Trials or another revive-based mode, then you’re going to want to run Alacrity as your Origin Trait. In most other Crucible situations, Suros Synergy will be more helpful.