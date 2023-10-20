Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Enyo-D

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, Enyo-D is a 600 RPM kinetic submachine gun. Is it worth using over the game’s similar weapons? Let’s find out.

How to Get Enyo-D in Destiny 2

The Enyo-D submachine gun is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Enyo-D God Rolls

Enyo-D PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Tactical Mag
  • Feeding Frenzy
  • Rampage

With Feeding Frenzy and Rampage, the Enyo-D can perform admirably as an add-clear weapon in lower-level Destiny 2 activities. I prefer Rampage over Multikill Clip because even though the latter provides a bigger damage buff, it can’t be refreshed until you reload. Tactical Mag and Feeding Frenzy bring up Enyo-D’s reload speed, and while the Hakke Origin Trait isn’t going to help much most of the time, it can be useful if you’re running a Stasis build that involves creating a lot of crystals. Otherwise, Enyo-D is a solid PVE option that you probably won’t want to take into overly-challenging content.

Enyo-D PVP God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Tunnel Vision or Fragile Focus
  • Rampage

Precision frame SMGs like Enyo-D recently got a minor buff to base and critical damage, while a couple — Shayura’s Wrath and Friction Fire — both had a minor zoom nerf. That might make Enyo-D a more appealing option moving forward, though I expect PVP players who like the archetype will stick with their Shayura’s — it’s got better reload speed, a more powerful perk pool, and far more effective Origin Trait. That said, Fragile Focus with a Range masterwork can compensate a little for the lack of Rangefinder, as Enyo-D naturally has an ok zoom stat. You’re basically forced into a kill-chaining perk on the fourth slot, unless you want to run something like Vorpal Weapon or Wellspring.

That’s about it for Enyo-D. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

