Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Empirical Evidence is an aggressive kinetic sidearm associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Empirical Evidence in Destiny 2

You can obtain Empirical Evidence from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Empirical Evidence God Rolls

Empirical Evidence PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Appended Mag

Perpetual Motion

Adagio or Swashbuckler

Well, Empirical Evidence is… ok. In Destiny 2 PVE, Empirical Evidence doesn’t really sell itself too well, with a small and sort of lacking perk pool. Mainly it just makes me miss Breachlight, which somehow felt much, much better to use. But regardless, you can sort of make this work — mainly in lower-level content — with a Perpetual Motion build. Swashbuckler plays into the close distance you’ll likely be operating at while using a sidearm, and immediately grants a 33% damage buff on a melee kill, which lasts for a full 6.5 seconds with the Enhanced version of the perk. Alternately, Adagio provides a 30% buff that triggers immediately on any kill, while reducing rate of fire by 20%.

Empirical Evidence PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Adagio or Swashbuckler

Empirical Evidence fares about as well in the Crucible as it does in PVE, which is to say that it’s merely fine. Perpetual Motion is a solid PVP perk and helps out with some of this weapon’s stability issues. You have your pick of a kill-chaining perk in either Adagio or Swashbuckler, with everything else in the fourth column being pretty underwhelming. Forgiveness is a much better aggressive frame sidearm, though it does have the disadvantages of only being obtainable through Trials and not being craftable.