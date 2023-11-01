Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Empirical Evidence

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Empirical Evidence is an aggressive kinetic sidearm associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Empirical Evidence in Destiny 2

You can obtain Empirical Evidence from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Empirical Evidence God Rolls

Empirical Evidence PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Appended Mag
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Adagio or Swashbuckler

Well, Empirical Evidence is… ok. In Destiny 2 PVE, Empirical Evidence doesn’t really sell itself too well, with a small and sort of lacking perk pool. Mainly it just makes me miss Breachlight, which somehow felt much, much better to use. But regardless, you can sort of make this work — mainly in lower-level content — with a Perpetual Motion build. Swashbuckler plays into the close distance you’ll likely be operating at while using a sidearm, and immediately grants a 33% damage buff on a melee kill, which lasts for a full 6.5 seconds with the Enhanced version of the perk. Alternately, Adagio provides a 30% buff that triggers immediately on any kill, while reducing rate of fire by 20%.

Empirical Evidence PVP God Roll

  • Smallbore
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Adagio or Swashbuckler

Empirical Evidence fares about as well in the Crucible as it does in PVE, which is to say that it’s merely fine. Perpetual Motion is a solid PVP perk and helps out with some of this weapon’s stability issues. You have your pick of a kill-chaining perk in either Adagio or Swashbuckler, with everything else in the fourth column being pretty underwhelming. Forgiveness is a much better aggressive frame sidearm, though it does have the disadvantages of only being obtainable through Trials and not being craftable.

That’s about it for Empirical Evidence. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Report: Relic Data Guide - How to Get Come to Pass
Diego Arguello
Empirical Evidence Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
titan, ahsa, savathun, the witness, destiny 2
Destiny 2 Gumshoe Title Guide – All Triumphs for Witch Queen Title
Dillon Skiffington