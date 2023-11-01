Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Dark Decider is a rapid-fire Arc auto rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Dark Decider in Destiny 2

You can obtain Dark Decider through the Iron Banner activity. You’ll receive one upon reaching rank four, at which point you can obtain it from Iron Banner engrams or use Focused Decoding at Saladin to decode further drops of it at the cost of 100 Legendary Shards and 20,000 Glimmer.

Dark Decider God Rolls

Dark Decider PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag or Tactical Mag

Subsistence

Voltshot or Golden Tricorn

Masterwork: Range

Rapid-fire auto rifles have had a good run in Destiny 2 PVE over the last little while, and Dark Decider could be a good option if you’re looking for an Arc version. With the excellent Veist Origin Trait plus Subsistence, Dark Decider can become an absolute bullet hose. However, there isn’t much else in the third column that’s going to be of any use. And when we get to the fourth perk column, we’re hit with a bit of a dilemma. Like seemingly every reissued Arc weapon in Destiny 2 nowadays, Dark Decider can roll Voltshot, which is nice. Unfortunately, Voltshot requires you to reload to proc it, which kind of goes against the weapon’s whole deal. And if you don’t roll with that, your options for damage perks are extremely limited — it’s basically just Golden Tricorn. Dragonfly is another option in the slot.

I don’t see Dark Decider being a go-to weapon in endgame activities, but it could be fun to play around with in Vanguard Operations and other low-end content.

Dark Decider PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Iron Reach or Rangefinder

Masterwork: Range

Despite being built for PVP as an Iron Banner weapon, Dark Decider is going to have a tough time hanging in the Crucible because of its archetype. Rapid-fire auto rifles are typically better PVE weapons, and Dark Decider will likely be no exception. You’ll want Accurized Rounds and the appropriate masterwork to bring up its lackluster range. In the third column, Dynamic Sway Reduction is a good choice as a dueling perk, and in the fourth, Iron Reach or Rangefinder will help bring that range up even more. Kind of a weird perk pool on this thing, to be honest.