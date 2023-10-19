Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Cataclysmic

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

One of the Raid weapons from Vow of the Disciple, Cataclysmic is a Solar linear fusion rifle in Destiny 2. Let’s take a look at some of its perks and the best possible rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Cataclysmic in Destiny 2

You can get Insidious from the Vow of the Disciple raid. However, only certain encounters have a chance to drop this pulse rifle. Specifically, look out for it to drop from the Acquisition and Caretaker encounters. Once you’ve obtained it, you can purchase more rolls at the end of the raid. If you get five Deepsight drops, you can also craft it.

Cataclysmic God Rolls

Cataclysmic PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Fourth Time’s the Charm
  • Bait and Switch or Focused Fury

All Destiny 2 players now have access to a fantastic craftable linear fusion rifle in the Taipan-4FR. So why would you use Cataclysmic over that? Well, maybe you want to take advantage of a Solar burn in the activity you’re running. But the main answer is Bait and Switch. Granting a huge 35% increase to damage, the perk is incredible on Cataclysmic. Simply roll up to a boss, fire a Witherhoard blast at it, switch to a primary and take a potshot, then blast away with your buffed linear fusion rifle.

The rhythm of Bait and Switch takes some getting used to, but it’s a fun alternative to the typical stand there and empty your clip action of most Destiny 2 DPS phases. With Fourth Time’s the Charm, you can fire quite a few shots before reloading as long as you’re hitting your crits. Alternately, you can roll with Focused Fire if you don’t want to go through the hassle of using Bait and Switch, but your damage numbers won’t be as hefty.

Cataclysmic PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accelerated Coils
  • Successful Warm-Up
  • High-Impact Reserves

Lacking many good Crucible perks, Cataclysmic is nothing special in Destiny 2 PVP. Successful Warm-Up is fantastic, of course, allowing you to chain kills by lowering your charge time. But in the fourth column there’s not a lot to go on, with High-Impact Reserves being your most reliable option. Honestly, there are better linear fusion rifles to take into the Crucible.

That’s about it for Cataclysmic. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

The 10 Best PVE Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
Collin MacGregor
PVE, weapons, Destiny 2
The Best Weapons for PVE in Destiny 2 (October 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington,Whitney Meers
Cataclysmic
Cataclysmic Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k