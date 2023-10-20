Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Cantata-57

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion, the Cantata-57 is an adaptive frame Arc hand cannon. Let’s take a look at some of its best rolls for both PVE and PVP.

How to Get Cantata-57 in Destiny 2

The Cantata-57 hand cannon is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Cantata-57 God Rolls

Cantata-57 PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Tactical Mag
  • Rapid Hit
  • Timed Payload

Hand cannons like the Cantata-57 can be kind of awkward in Destiny 2 PVE. In low-level activities, rapid-firing weapons like auto rifles and SMGs tend to be better at clearing out weak enemies. In more high-stakes engagements like Grandmaster Nightfalls, longer-ranged weapons like bows and scout rifles tend to dominate. Still, if you like hand cannons and you’re looking for an Arc pick, perhaps to work with an Arc 3.0 build, Cantata-57 is serviceable. Rapid Hit is always appreciated to bring down reload speed, and Timed Payload is a great perk in PVE, where it splits part of your damage into a delayed explosion that isn’t subject to ranged damage falloff and provides a straight-up increase in total damage per shot.

Cantata-57 PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Rapid Hit or Eye of the Storm
  • Timed Payload or Opening Shot

The Cantata-57 really just has an incredible suite of PVP perks, so it’s hard to pick a definitive god roll — a lot of it is going to depend on your personal taste. Eye of the Storm/Opening Shot is a great dueling roll, giving you better accuracy on your first shot and a buff as you take hits. Timed Payload is strong for flinching opposing Guardians, which can be extremely helpful. And Rangefinder is an all-around classic, though it did recently receive a bit of a nerf. All in all, Cantata-57 is a great Crucible pick. Just learn how to deal with its recoil, find a roll that works for you, and go wild.

That’s about it for the Cantata-57. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

