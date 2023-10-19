Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Buzzard

Guide
Details
Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Buzzard is a reprised adaptive frame sidearm. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Buzzard in Destiny 2

You can obtain Autumn Wind by completing Nightfalls. Once you’ve obtained it, you can also focus rolls of it at Commander Zavala in exchange for Vanguard Engrams and resources.

Buzzard God Rolls

Buzzard PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • High-Caliber Rounds
  • Overflow
  • Kinetic Tremors or Frenzy
  • Masterwork: Range

Sidearms just got a 20% damage buff in Destiny 2 PVE, so Buzzard suddenly isn’t looking so bad. Overflow gives you a ludicrously large magazine, and Kinetic Tremors is nice because it scales its damage based on combatant type, though it takes about a dozen hits to proc. If you’re looking for a straight-up damage buff, then Frenzy is probably your best option. Swashbuckler is there too, if you prefer.

While Buzzard lost Osmosis in its rework, it now benefits from the increased damage that kinetic weapons do to unshielded targets. With the extra 20% buff to sidearms across the board, it’s a good pick for any adaptive frame sidearm fan. Plus, sidearms have an Anti-Barrier perk in the Season of Defiance seasonal artifact and Buzzard has the Stunning Recovery Origin Trait, which has nice synergy with Kinetic Tremors.

Buzzard PVP God Roll

  • Full Bore
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Rangefinder
  • Masterwork: Range

With Perpetual Motion and Rangefinder, Buzzard outperforms other similar sidearms like Drang in Destiny 2 PVP. It has great aim assist (89? For real?) and with the right combination of perks, can reach a surprising range. Buzzard is definitely worth a look for Crucible sidearm enjoyers, though whether it will be able to stand up to the withering hail of Immortal SMG fire is debatable.

That’s about it for Buzzard. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Lore

"This is foolish," Mithrax says, empty hands spread.

The Trostland forest had been quiet until three Eliksni jumped from their hiding places with weapons sparking with Arc energy. Two Dregs and a Vandal. They bear House Salvation's sigil.

"Misraaks, the Forsaken," one Dreg clicks, brandishing a spear. "Come to kill us?"

"No," he says, staring them down. "I will not harm you."

"You lie like a Human."

Mithrax sees the shift of the spear in the Dreg's hands the moment before he lunges. The Kell avoids its thrust and grips the Dreg by his head, slamming it into the ground with a hard crack. The Vandal draws a sidearm. Mithrax rushes him, grabs him by the wrist, and wrenches the gun upward. The Vandal's lower hand jabs a knife in the soft flesh between Mithrax's carapace. He barely feels it—the Kell of Light puts a hand around his attacker's throat and squeezes the life from him.

The third flees. Mithrax lets him.

The Kell pulls the knife from his side and drops it among the pine needles, pressing a hand to his wound.

Perhaps, when all the violence was done, the future he could give the Eliksni would be worth it. Would justify everything he had done. Every death, every act of cruelty… or kindness. Or love.

He knows that Eramis hoped for the same.

For now, Mithrax can only leave the two Eliksni where they lie. He will come back later for their funeral rites.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

