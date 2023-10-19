Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Buzzard is a reprised adaptive frame sidearm. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Buzzard in Destiny 2

You can obtain Autumn Wind by completing Nightfalls. Once you’ve obtained it, you can also focus rolls of it at Commander Zavala in exchange for Vanguard Engrams and resources.

Buzzard God Rolls

Buzzard PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Overflow

Kinetic Tremors or Frenzy

Masterwork: Range

Sidearms just got a 20% damage buff in Destiny 2 PVE, so Buzzard suddenly isn’t looking so bad. Overflow gives you a ludicrously large magazine, and Kinetic Tremors is nice because it scales its damage based on combatant type, though it takes about a dozen hits to proc. If you’re looking for a straight-up damage buff, then Frenzy is probably your best option. Swashbuckler is there too, if you prefer.

While Buzzard lost Osmosis in its rework, it now benefits from the increased damage that kinetic weapons do to unshielded targets. With the extra 20% buff to sidearms across the board, it’s a good pick for any adaptive frame sidearm fan. Plus, sidearms have an Anti-Barrier perk in the Season of Defiance seasonal artifact and Buzzard has the Stunning Recovery Origin Trait, which has nice synergy with Kinetic Tremors.

Buzzard PVP God Roll

Full Bore

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Rangefinder

Masterwork: Range

With Perpetual Motion and Rangefinder, Buzzard outperforms other similar sidearms like Drang in Destiny 2 PVP. It has great aim assist (89? For real?) and with the right combination of perks, can reach a surprising range. Buzzard is definitely worth a look for Crucible sidearm enjoyers, though whether it will be able to stand up to the withering hail of Immortal SMG fire is debatable.