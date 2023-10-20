Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Bump in the Night

merritt k

A Stasis rocket launcher debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Bump in the Night is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Let’s take a look at this beast of a weapon, including some rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Bump in the Night in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Bump in the Night from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Bump in the Night God Rolls

Bump in the Night PVE God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • Impact Casing
  • Tracking Module or Auto-Loading Holster
  • Vorpal Weapon or Chill Clip

While it doesn’t have the Palmyra-B’s intrinsic tracking, Bump in the Night being an aggressive frame rocket launcher means that it’s going to do more direct damage in a DPS situation. Tracking Module gives you better odds of hitting your target, though it means sacrificing a reload perk like Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster. For the fourth column perk, Vorpal Weapon is the most straightforward and reliable, but doesn’t provide a huge damage boost on heavy weapons. Chill Clip has synergy with Stasis builds and utility in taking out Champions and other powerful enemies. If you’re playing a Starfire Protocol Warlock, it might be worth getting a Demolitionist roll of Bump in the Night, since it’s the rare rocket launcher that can roll it in addition to a damage perk.

Bump in the Night PVP God Roll

  • Volatile Launch
  • Black Powder
  • Tracking Module
  • Chain Reaction or Chill Clip

Rocket launchers like Bump in the Night just got a modest buff in Destiny 2, a flat 0.4m increase to blast radius. That might help Bump in the Night out in the Crucible, but I expect that rockets will continue to lag behind other heavy weapons like linear fusion rifles for ammo economy reasons. For PVP we’re building into blast radius with Volatile Launch and Black Powder to try to maximize the odds of catching multiple Guardians in a single shot. Tracking Module will help you hit your target — though the tracking is less powerful in the Crucible — and Chain Reaction or Chill Clip will help maximize the impact of your rockets.

That’s about it for Bump in the Night. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

"I won't go again," Gorn'ak says, throwing a chunk of bloody meat to a lounging war beast. It happily devours the meat in one bite and looks expectantly for more. Gorn'ak is seated at a bulky metal table with two fellow Cabal. One is a veteran Phalanx, Ur'Rux, whom Gorn'ak respects deeply. The other is Tal'urn, a scrawny Red Legion defector who had surfaced during a patrol on Nessus last year.

"Is it true our ancestors appeared on the Leviathan?" Ur'Rux asks.

"I have seen their red smoke in many shapes—of a Human, of a Cabal Gladiator, and more," Gorn'ak says. "They carry the voices of traitors, luring Cabal so they may stick knives between our armor. They called me deeper into the ship, but I know they mean to take our names. Spoil our memories."

"Did Gorn lose his musk?" cracks Tal'urn.

Gorn'ak roars at the scrawny Legionary, "Call me coward again, whelp!"

"Tal'urn can call no Cabal a coward. Not when we found him in a hole under Halphas Electus," Ur'Rux spits and turns to Gorn'ak. "Stand with me, and we will survive Calus's horrors."

The door to their barracks chamber opens.

"You don't understand, Tal. I won't go back. Orders or not." Gorn'ak looks him in the eyes. "You shouldn't go either."

A hulking Cabal known as Tuk'rin, with winged armor ornaments steps into the room and removes their helmet. "The empress won't like that," Tuk'rin growls, slamming a Bronto Cannon down on the bulky metal table between Gorn'ak and the others.

"Tuk'rin? Who died and made you Centurion?" Gorn'ak asks, shoving the Bronto Cannon aside to cut more meat for his war beast.

"One last deployment."

Tuk'rin sees the curiosity building in his new soldiers.

"My commander went ahead of our squad, scouted the Underbelly. She did not return as… herself." Tuk'rin's eyes are lost for a moment in the sights he has seen. "She was a noble Cabal, but the spirits attacked her mind that night, and she turned this cannon on us."

His soldiers silently contemplate his claim.

Tuk'rin continues, "It was my kill, so now it's my command. If I go back, you go back."

Launcher Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Perk Icon

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Perk Icon

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

