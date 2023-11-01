Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Brigand's Law

merritt k

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, and one of the most fun is Brigand’s Law. This sidearm comes with a bunch of neat perks, is craftable, and as an Arc weapon pairs great with the Arc 3.0 subclasses.

How to Get Brigand’s Law in Destiny 2

Brigand’s Law drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Brigand’s Law God Rolls

Brigand’s Law PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel or Smallbore
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Threat Detector or Pugilist
  • Swashbuckler or Voltshot

As a 450 RPM sidearm, Brigand’s Law works kind of like a mini-SMG. While sidearms aren’t ideal in serious content, for basic add clear Brigand’s Law is a lot of fun.There are just so many great perks on it that it’s hard to go wrong. Pugilist and Swashbuckler is a fantastic roll for a melee-focused build, since Brigand’s Law also gets a boost to range and target acquisition from its Origin Trait. Voltshot is an incredible perk for wiping out red bars, too. In addition to the perks I’ve listed, other combos that are worth playing around with are Threat Detector/Surrounded, Feeding Frenzy/Swashbuckler, and Pugilist/Demolitionist.

Brigand’s Law PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Voltshot or Swashbuckler

Is Brigand’s Law going to do great work for you in the Crucible? Probably not, but sidearm fans might enjoy using it. The low range is going to be a problem here, so it works best as a backup to a sniper rifle, giving you some coverage in close-quarters situations. With Right Hook, Brigand’s Law plays nicely with Celestial Fire and other melee abilities, and Swashbuckler will help you benefit further from melee kills.

That’s about it for Brigand’s Law. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Lore

Val'aug pondered the elaborate sidearm in her hand. She had taken it from the Dreg currently pinned to the ground, squirming beneath her massive boot. During her time in the Red Legion, she'd envied the ornamented weapons of the Fallen. But now, holding this scavenger's pistol in her hand, she suddenly yearned for the reassuring heft of standard-issue Cabal weaponry.

When Val'aug defected to start her own company, she imagined the glory and profit that awaited her. She imagined inscribing her name across the history of the Sol system. She imagined true freedom.

But the reality of her pirate fiefdom was less satisfying than she had anticipated. Her headquarters? A filthy hovel carved into the side of an asteroid. Her arsenal? A patchwork of discarded weapons in various states of disrepair. And her crew? Thieves and cutthroats who would try to usurp her at the slightest display of weakness. So much for freedom.

Over the years, her thirst for glory was replaced by the grim need to maintain order—to keep what little she had from the claws of her fickle "allies." Including the pathetic Dreg now pressed against the barren asteroid.

True, he was just a small-time cheat, acting out of simple desperation. But out here, there were no allowances for clemency, regardless of infraction. There was no room for justice in a place like this—only punishment.

She chambered a round in the Dreg's pistol and sighed.

