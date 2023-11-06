Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Boudica-C

merritt k

The Boudica-C sidearm is a new weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, and it’s kind of neat. Sidearms aren’t exactly meta in either PVE or PVP right now, but the Boudica-C can roll some fun perks and is worth taking a look at if you like the weapon type. Also, it’s named after a queen who led an uprising against the Roman Empire in the first century AD, so that’s cool.

How to Get Boudica-C in Destiny 2

The Boudica-C sidearm drops from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. That means there’s no dedicated way to farm for it, but it also means you should see it cropping up fairly frequently just from playing Destiny 2.

Boudica-C God Rolls

Boudica-C PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore
  • Armor-Piercing Rounds or Appended Mag
  • Pugilist or Stats For All
  • Swashbuckler or One For All

Boudica-C might be a sidearm, but it has a ton of fun perks it can roll. It handles somewhere between a hand cannon and a sidearm, with decent range and stopping power. A Pugilist/Swashbuckler build can be a lot of fun if you’re getting up close and personal — in that case, you don’t need to prioritize range. That said, the seasonal sidearm Brigand’s Law is probably better suited for that role. The Stats/One For All combo is also as reliable as ever here. There are a bunch of other perks that are pretty good too, including Ambitious Assassin, Frenzy, Osmosis, Surrounded, and Multikill Clip. Slap Full Auto Retrofit on here and aim for a reload masterwork.

Boudica-C PVP God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • High-Caliber Rounds or Richochet Rounds
  • Pugilist or Moving Target
  • Swashbuckler or Gutshot Straight

If you’re bringing the Boudica-C into the Crucible, you’re probably going to have a tough time with it. That said, it does have some decent possibilities. You can roll the same kind of melee build as in PVE here, with Pugilist and Swashbuckler, but for a more standard Crucible build, try Moving Target and Gutshot Straight. Pick High-Caliber or Ricochet Rounds depending on your taste.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

