Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Blood Feud

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a Stasis SMG called Blood Feud. Is it worth using in PVE or PVP activities? Here’s our take.

How to Get Blood Feud in Destiny 2

Blood Feud drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Blood Feud God Rolls

Blood Feud PVE God Roll

  • Chambered Compensator
  • Tactical Mag
  • Pugilist or Ambitious Assassin
  • Swashbuckler or Frenzy

Blood Feud has a couple of big problems. The first is its low stability and high recoil, which makes the gun kick like a space-mule. The second is its low reload speed, which means you spend a lot of time not shooting. There are a couple of ways to ameliorate both of these problems. We’re using Chambered Compensator to build into stability, with Tactical Mag to get another boost plus faster reloads. For primary perks, you’ve got options. Pugilist/Swashbuckler is the most obvious choice, but neither of those does anything for the weapon’s reload speed or stability, so only go with that if you’re running a dedicated melee build. A more well-rounded option would be Ambitious Assassin/Frenzy, or, if you’re running Stasis, replace Frenzy with Headstone for synergy with Whisper of Hedrons.

Blood Feud PVP God Roll

  • Smallbore
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Elemental Capacitor

I mean, don’t. Blood Feud doesn’t have the range or stability to be a real contender in Crucible, at least not until a major rework. If you must, though, something like this is going to be your best bet — you want to get the thing’s lacking stats up and then run DSR/Elemental Capacitor to give you an extra edge. You’re going to need it.

That’s about it for Blood Feud. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Lore

Tagh'al and Thagh'urn circled one another, their blades gleaming wickedly, even in the sickly glow of the cave. They eyed each other warily, waiting for the other to strike.

The encircling throng of onlookers and bettors jostled unsteadily. Those at the back surged forward recklessly for a better view, while those in front struggled against the swell, afraid of being pushed into the path of the gladiators' swords. Audience casualties were common at such affairs.

Tagh'al suddenly broke the stalemate with a massive cleave, aimed at his opponent's helmeted head. Thagh'urn sidestepped it with ease. His ferocious counter-slice raked across Tagh'al's armored breastplate, leaving a thick gouge in the metal. The crowd roared.

For several minutes, the massive warriors clashed. Their swords clanged in fury, scraping off one another's armor. All the while, the crowd's furor grew, held in suspense by the certainty of bloodshed.

Then it happened. As the two Cabal locked blades, Thagh'urn unholstered a concealed submachine gun. He unleashed a burst of small caliber bullets into Tagh'al's abdomen at point-blank range, sending the warrior staggering backward. Those who had bet on Tagh'al howled in indignation.

Tagh'al pulled off his breastplate to reveal several bullet holes in his thick hide, a gout of blood spurting from one of the wounds. He looked down at the damage…

…And let out a deep, barking laugh. Thagh'urn joined in, and soon, both gladiators were laughing uproariously amidst a spreading pool of blood.

Eventually, Tagh'al's laugh slowed to a chuckle. "Well played, brother," he said. "I suppose we're even now."

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Blood Feud Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Stasis is Really Good for Warlocks Right Now in Destiny 2
merritt k
All 20 New Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Weapon Patterns & How to Get Them
Dillon Skiffington