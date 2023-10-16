Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Items
Destiny 2Item DatabaseWeapons
Item Icon

Beloved

Guide
Details
Perks

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

A reprise of a classic Destiny 2 sniper rifle, Beloved returned in Season of the Haunted along with the other weapons originally from Season of Opulence. Let’s take a look at this legendary sniper rifle, including some rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

beloveddestiny2.jpg

How to Get Beloved in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Beloved from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the HELM, provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Beloved God Rolls

Beloved PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Ricochet Rounds or Appended Mag
  • No Distractions or Fourth Time’s the Charm
  • Incandescent

It has to be said that Beloved is not primarily a PVE weapon. It doesn’t have access to Firing Line, Focused Fury, or other sniper DPS perks, so if you do run it in PVE, it’ll be mainly for taking out powerful non-boss enemies. With the Backup Mag mod and Appended Mag, you can have a magazine of seven, meaning you can pop Fourth Time’s the Charm twice, but again — you’re probably not using Beloved on bosses, so it’s a pretty niche use case. Your best bet is probably No Distractions to mitigate flinch and Incandescent to at least spread some Scorch around. Beloved isn’t a bad PVE sniper rifle, it’s just that there are much better options.

Beloved PVP God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel
  • Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds
  • Snapshot Sights or No Distractions
  • Moving Target or Quickdraw

Ok, snipers did take a pretty significant hit lately, with flinch settle time getting a huge increase. Beloved is still a great PVP pick, as beautiful as it was back in Season of Opulence. It can roll the classic Snapshot/Quickdraw combo, but also consider No Distractions/Moving Target to deal with the increased flinch issue. Fluted Barrel brings up stability and handling speed, and Ricochet or High-Caliber Rounds are up to your preference.

That’s about it for Beloved. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon
Perk Icon

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

PVP, Crucible, weapons, Destiny 2
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (October 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington,Whitney Meers
Beloved Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington