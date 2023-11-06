Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Battle Scar

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Battle Scar is a lightweight frame kinetic pulse rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Battle Scar in Destiny 2

You can obtain Battle Scar by opening Legendary engrams and ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44 in the Tower.

Battle Scar God Rolls

Battle Scar PVE God Roll

  • Chambered Compensator
  • Tactical Mag or Accurized Rounds
  • Keep Away or Perpetual Motion
  • Kinetic Tremors or Osmosis
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed

Battle Scar seems like a pretty solid PVE weapon in Destiny 2. As of Lightfall, primary Kinetic weapons get a 10% damage bonus against unshielded targets, which is nice. This pulse also has access to the new Kinetic Tremors perk, which causes damage to surrounding enemies on sustained damage to a target. Field-Tested makes this thing feel great, and Keep Away is a good choice for endgame content where you’re probably staying away from enemies anyway. As a lightweight pulse rifle, Battle Scar also increases your movement speed while it’s equipped, which is always nice!

Battle Scar PVP God Roll

  • Chambered Compensator
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion or Encore
  • Headseeker or High-Impact Reserves
  • Masterwork: Handling

Sadly, Kinetic Tremors isn’t as useful in PVP, but Battle Scar is still an extremely reliable weapon in the Crucible. Its Origin Trait, Field Tested, really shines here. It doesn’t actually require a kill to get its buffs, just damage. That means that merely damaging an opposing Guardian will boost your range, stability, handling, and reload speed. In terms of primary perks, Encore is a great kill-chaining perk and High-Impact Reserves is a solid damage boost as long as you can resist the urge to compulsively reload. Perpetual Motion is another option in the third column if you like the neutral bonuses it provides.

That’s about it for Battle Scar. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

