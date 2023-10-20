A reissue of a weapon from the now-sunset Titan location in Destiny 2, Annual Skate is a so-so Solar hand cannon that struggles in the contemporary meta. Here’s how to get one and our look at the best possible rolls for it in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Annual Skate in Destiny 2

The Annual Skate hand cannon is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Annual Skate God Rolls

Annual Skate PVE God Roll

Steadyhand HCS

Tactical Mag

Outlaw or Surplus

Triple Tap or Timed Payload

Annual Skate is not the most exciting PVE hand cannon in Destiny 2 right now. However, it does have a few different rolls that can work. In lower-level content, the Outlaw/Multikill Clip combo is always fun. In higher-level content where there’s a Solar burn active, and especially if hand cannon anti-Champion mods come back in the future, a Triple Tap/Timed Payload kill could be effective too. In PVE, Timed Payload splits 55% of your damage into time-delayed explosive shots that grant a straight-up damage buff, with the caveat of course that you’ll have to wait for the explosions to do their work. Bonus: the explosions don’t suffer from damage falloff, essentially increasing Annual Skate’s effective range.

Annual Skate PVP God Roll

Fastdraw HCS

Accurized Rounds

Surplus or Slideshot

Wellspring or Opening Shot

The lack of Rangefinder on Annual Skate is kind of a bummer in Destiny 2 PVP, but we can squeeze some extra range out of Accurized Rounds at least. The Surplus/Wellspring combo is an interesting one, improving the weapon’s performance with each charged ability and helping you recharge those abilities with each kill. Alternately, Slideshot/Opening Shot gives you a huge boost to range, stability, and accuracy for the first shot out of a slide. Fastdraw HCS maximizes your handling speed to ensure you can whip Annual Skate out on demand.