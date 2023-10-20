There are a lot of guns in Destiny 2 , which can make finding the right one for a specific build or activity pretty overwhelming. With new weapons added each season, players can easily overlook ones that were released years ago with older expansions. Some of these underappreciated firearms come from the Garden of Salvation raid, which often boasts good stats and solid perk combinations. One of these guns is the Ancient Gospel, which boasts a small, but decent perk pool for those looking for a solar hand cannon. Here’s how to get the Ancient Gospel in Destiny 2 and what the god roll is:

How to Get Ancient Gospel

Unsurprisingly, you can only get the Ancient Gospel hand cannon from the Garden of Salvation raid. This weapon will drop from the third encounter, which is when you’re battling against the very angry Vex Harpy. Keep in mind, Ancient Gospel can also drop from both of the raid’s secret chests. The catch is you’ll need to have previously obtained it at least once on any character for this gun to become a potential secret chest reward. You cannot get the Ancient Gospel any other way, so get ready to grind this encounter and pray to the RNG gods.

At the time of writing this, you cannot craft Garden of Salvation guns, but this could change in the future.

Ancient Gospel God Rolls

Ancient Gospel PVE God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Tactical Mag

Rapid Hit

Kill Clip or Dragonfly

When it comes to the Ancient Gospel, this weapon has a few solid PVE rolls if you need a Solar hand cannon. In the barrel slot, I’m going with Hammer-Forged Rifling for the range boost, while Tactical Mag provides us with a faster reload speed, an extra round in the mag, and a small bump in stability. Rapid Hit is also our first primary perk since it’s far more consistent to trigger in endgame content where you won’t always kill enemies quickly with critical hits. This perk synergizes wonderfully with Kill Clip, as it will speed up our reload speed so we can get the damage boost from this perk. Alternatively, you can go with Dragonfly for some Solar explosions, but I find this to be generally unnecessary.

Ancient Gospel PVP Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Rapid Hit or Slideshot

Rangefinder

Unsurprisingly, the PVP roll for Ancient Gospel is all about increasing the weapon’s range. Both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds give us +10 to the range, which will raise this stat to a whopping 61 when combined. As for our primary perks, we are going with either Rapid Hit or Slideshot in the first slot. The former is great for those who can consistently hit headshots, as it will greatly boost our reload speed. Inversely, if you’re someone who’s more mobile then you’ll want Slideshot as it partially reloads the gun and boosts our range. Personally, I prefer Slideshot, as it can be quite nasty with our second perk Rangefinder which increases the gun’s aim assist fall off by 30%.

Even though the Ancient Gospel isn’t the best Solar hand cannon, it’s a solid alternative for those looking for a very straightforward PVE weapon.