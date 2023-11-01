Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Albruna-D is an aggressive frame Arc sniper rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Albruna-D in Destiny 2

You can obtain Albruna-D through Gambit rewards or ranking up with the Drifter.

Albruna-D God Rolls

Albruna-D PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag

Triple Tap or Clown Cartridge

Firing Line

Masterwork: Stability

The Albruna-D doesn’t seem especially suited to Destiny 2 PVE. I mean, it can roll Triple Tap/Firing Line, which is kind of nice, but the inability to fire a ton of shots without reloading — and a lack of access to Auto-Loading Holster — limit its utility in DPS scenarios. Now that Anti-Barrier Sniper has rotated out, there’s also less reason to use snipers in Grandmaster Nightfalls. There are better sniper rifles to use in Destiny 2 PVE, and they don’t require you to play Gambit, either. And anyway, the Gambit Origin trait doesn’t make a ton of sense on a sniper rifle. Weird weapon that likely won’t see a ton of play.

Albruna-D PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Elemental Capacitor

Snapshot Sights or Opening Shot

Masterwork: Stability

In PVP, Albruna-D has a lot more going for it. It’s a hard-hitting weapon with some useful Crucible perks, including the all-important Snapshot Sights in the fourth column. (You’ve also got Opening Shot there, if you prefer that for whatever reason.) In the third column, Elemental Capacitor is fantastic on Arc subclasses, bringing up Albruna-D’s relatively low handling. This could potentially be a great PVP sniper, though the fact that it comes from Gambit and has huge perk pools likely means that other more easy-to-obtain snipers will continue to be more popular.

That’s about it for Albruna-D. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2 .

