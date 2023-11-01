Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Items
Albruna-D

Details
PUBLISHED

UPDATED

merritt k

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Albruna-D is an aggressive frame Arc sniper rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Albruna-D in Destiny 2

You can obtain Albruna-D through Gambit rewards or ranking up with the Drifter.

Albruna-D God Rolls

Albruna-D PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Appended Mag
  • Triple Tap or Clown Cartridge
  • Firing Line
  • Masterwork: Stability

The Albruna-D doesn’t seem especially suited to Destiny 2 PVE. I mean, it can roll Triple Tap/Firing Line, which is kind of nice, but the inability to fire a ton of shots without reloading — and a lack of access to Auto-Loading Holster — limit its utility in DPS scenarios. Now that Anti-Barrier Sniper has rotated out, there’s also less reason to use snipers in Grandmaster Nightfalls. There are better sniper rifles to use in Destiny 2 PVE, and they don’t require you to play Gambit, either. And anyway, the Gambit Origin trait doesn’t make a ton of sense on a sniper rifle. Weird weapon that likely won’t see a ton of play.

Albruna-D PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Elemental Capacitor
  • Snapshot Sights or Opening Shot
  • Masterwork: Stability

In PVP, Albruna-D has a lot more going for it. It’s a hard-hitting weapon with some useful Crucible perks, including the all-important Snapshot Sights in the fourth column. (You’ve also got Opening Shot there, if you prefer that for whatever reason.) In the third column, Elemental Capacitor is fantastic on Arc subclasses, bringing up Albruna-D’s relatively low handling. This could potentially be a great PVP sniper, though the fact that it comes from Gambit and has huge perk pools likely means that other more easy-to-obtain snipers will continue to be more popular.

That’s about it for Albruna-D. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

About the Author

merritt k

merritt k is Content Manager at Fanbyte, covering Destiny 2 and other live games.

Stats

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

