Don’t Expect Cross Progression in Season 15 of Apex Legends

With Season 15 of Apex Legends being a little over a week, we got a chance to sit down with developer Respawn Entertainment and talk about what players can expect. Along with deep dives into the new legend Catalyst and the fifth map, Broken Moon, we also learned about some additional features coming to this game such as Gifting. Respawn also briefly discussed cross progression, which is perhaps one of the most requested features for Apex Legends.

Unfortunately, we can confirm that cross progression seems very unlikely to arrive in Season 15 of Apex Legends. During the preview event, design director Evan Nikolich explained that it’s “technically very challenging,” which isn’t surprising given how many updates, items, and additional content are consistently added to the game. He continued, stating that they don’t want to “commit to a date” until they are sure it’s something they can do and are ready to launch this feature.

We also learned some information about Gifting, which allows players to buy and send cosmetic items to friends. This is done through the shop, as any item that can be given to someone will have an icon underneath the price that’s labeled as “Gift.” Selecting this will allow you to send that cosmetic to anyone on your friends list. You can accept a gift by going to your inbox and selecting the “Check Gifts” option. Not every item will be giftable right away and you can only spend Apex Coins on giftable items so don’t expect to burn through all those Legend Tokens or Crafting Materials you’ve hoarded.

Another feature coming to Apex Legends in Season 15 is Stickers. These are new cosmetic items that you can slap onto your Shield Cell, Shield Battery, Phoenix Kit, Syringe, or Medkit. Once you put a sticker on an item, you will be able to see it when using that item in-game. So if you ever wanted your Shield Batteries to have an adorable picture of Wattson in a Nessie costume now you can! Currently, we do not know how many stickers will be available at the launch of Season 15 or if they can be purchased with something other than Apex Coins.

Season 15 of Apex Legends launches on Tuesday, November 1st.