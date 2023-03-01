Destiny 2 Strand Fragments Guide – How to Get Strand Meditations

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Not tied to a specific element, Strand focuses on manipulating the threads of life itself to twist, unravel, and destroy your enemies. While you will unlock this subclass just by completing the Lightfall campaign, you’ll need to put in a bit more work if you want to obtain all the Strand Fragments and grenades. Here’s how to earn Strand Meditations so you can unlock the Fragments in Destiny 2:

How to Get Strand Meditations

Once you complete the Lightfall campaign, you will be tasked with meditating in the Hall of Heroes on Neomuna. Doing this will not only unlock Strand but give you access to the various Fragments and grenades that still need to be purchased. Unlike the Light subclasses, these are bought with Strand Meditations, which is a new currency that’s earned several different ways.

Defeating enemies with Strand anywhere in the game

Neomuna High-Value Targets

Neomuna Patrols

Neomuna Public Events

Neomuna Quests

Reaching Nimbus Vendor Rank 18

While just doing activities and completing side quests on Neomuna will earn you Strand Meditations, the best method is to farm Public Events and Patrols in whatever patrol zone is designated as the Vex Incursion Zone. This will be labeled on the Neomuna destination map with a greenish-purple diamond and various animated lines moving over the patrol area. If you’re reading this on the first week of Lightfall’s release you will want to head south towards the Liming Harbor. This is the current Vex Incursion Zone, so make sure to head down here if you want to earn a lot of Strand Meditations in Destiny 2. Additionally, make sure to have your Strand class equipped and you’re getting ability kills. Slaying a foe with Strand will cause them to drop a green mote on the ground, which must be picked up if you want it to be added to your Strand Meditation count.

Keep in mind, not all of the Strand Fragments can be unlocked in the first week of Lightfall. Four of them will be available next week on March 7th when the weekly reset takes place with the last four becoming available once any team in the world clears the new raid on March 10th for the first time. It will cost you 200 Strand Meditation per Fragment and 50 Strand Meditation to purchase one of the two other grenade options.

Now get out there are start unraveling your enemies Guardian!