Destiny 2 Sacred Provenance Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

There are a lot of guns in Destiny 2, which can make finding the right one for a specific build or activity pretty overwhelming. With new weapons added each season, players can easily overlook ones that were released years ago with older expansions. Some of these underappreciated firearms come from the Garden of Salvation raid, which often boasts good stats and solid perk combinations. One of these weapons is the Sacred Provenance pulse rifle, which was a community favorite for a long time due to its solid stats and perks. So if you’re looking to add one to your collection, here’s how to get the Sacred Provenance and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Sacred Provenance

Unsurprisingly, you can only get the Sacred Provenance from the Garden of Salvation raid. This pulse rifle will drop from the third encounter, which is the Consecrated Mind boss fight. Keep in mind, the Sacred Provenance can also drop from both of the raid’s secret chests. However, you’ll need to have previously obtained it at least once on any character for this gun to become a potential secret chest reward. You cannot get the Sacred Provenance any other way, so get ready to grind this encounter and pray to the RNG gods.

At the time of writing this, you cannot craft Garden of Salvation guns, but this could change in the future.

Sacred Provenance God Rolls

Sacred Provenance PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Rapid Hit

Killclip

When it comes to PVE, Sacred Provenance is a safe, if an uninspired weapon. Starting with the barrel, I’m going with Smallbore for the boost to range and stability. If you want to solely focus on range, then you’ll want to use Hammer-Forged Rifling instead. As for our magazine, I always love Armor-Piercing Rounds as it not only does extra damage to foe’s shields but also gives us +5 to the range. For our primary perks, I’m going with the classic combo of Rapid Hit and Killclip. This increases our reload speed without relying on actually killing an enemy which is crucial for endgame activities. Rapid Hit also synergizes beautifully with Killclip, giving us a brief damage boost whenever we reload after slaying a foe. This feedback loop makes Sacred Provenance extremely consistent and simple to use.

Sacred Provenance PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Rapid Hit or Rangefinder

Killclip

For those looking to bring Sacred Provenance into PVP, you’ll be focusing on largely the same stats and perks as the PVE roll. In the first column, you’ll want Hammer-Forged Rifling for the +10 to the range. This ensures we can safely engage targets at a distance while remaining competitive with some of the most popular primary firearms. The next perk is High-Caliber Rounds which not only increases our range but flinches enemies we hit. This alone can make the difference in a fight — especially if you’re in a long-range duel. When it comes to your first primary perks you’ll want either Rapid Hit or Rangefinder. Personally, I like Rapid Hit since this speeds up our reload speed and it can be quite easy to land headshots with this gun. If you prefer range over anything then you’ll want the Rangefinder perk instead. Regardless of which one you pick, you’ll want Killclip as this will increase our damage after each kill whenever we reload. This perk is a monster in PVP and is exceptional in any Crucible activity.