Destiny 2 Prodigal Return Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, the biggest draw is all the new weapons and armor that players can hunt down. Along with new world and raid weapons, there are also several Season of Defiance weapons you can chase after. One of these is the Prodigal Return, which is an Arc Lightweight Frame weapon. Here’s how to get the Prodigal Return and what the god rolls are for this gun in Destiny.

How to Get the Prodigal Return

Thankfully, there are a few ways to get Prodigal Return. The first is simply playing the new Defiance Battlegrounds activity and using a Defiant Key to open the chest at the end. Since keys drop from almost any activity, you should be showered with them as you increase your Guardian’s Power. Opening this chest always guarantees a piece of Season of Defiance gear that can also be a Deepsight variant. Alternatively, you can focus your War Table engrams into Season of Defiance gear. Currently, players cannot focus these engrams into only Prodigal Return, but if you unlock the Defiant Weapon Focusing upgrade next week you obtain this feature. I strongly recommend doing this, as it’ll allow you to turn all those War Table engrams solely into Prodigal Return. Finally, there’s a chance you can earn this weapon as a reward by completing seasonal story content.

Prodigal Return PVE God Roll

Quick Launch

Disorienting Grenades or Spike Grenades

Envious Assassin

Voltshot or Demolitionist

For PVE players there are a lot of terrific Special grenade launchers, but Prodigal Return is the first ever to roll with the Voltshot perk. This makes it especially nasty with Arc builds and is the main reason you’ll want to run this firearm. In the first column, I am going with Quick Launch to boost both the velocity of the projectiles and our handling speed. Being able to swap to the Prodigal Return quickly is important, so you’ll want to boost this stat. Unsurprisingly in the next column, you’ll want either Spike or Disorienting Grenades. Personally, I think Spike Grenades synergizes better with Voltshot since you want to kill the enemy to trigger this effect. However, Disorienting Grenades is always a solid choice — especially for endgame content.

When it comes to primary perks, I’m going with Envious Assassin. This new perk is especially nasty on Special weapons, as it will overflow the magazine when you get rapid kills with any other weapon. This allows us to almost always have at least two rounds in the chamber at any time, making this an exceptionally potent grenade launcher. Finally, in the last column, you’ll want either Voltshot or Demolitionist. The former is my personal choice, but Demolitonist can be quite nasty when paired with a grenade-focused build.

Prodigal Return PVP God Roll

Confined Launch

Proximity Grenades

Shot Swap

Harmony or Danger Zone

While I’m not a huge fan of non-wave frame grenade launchers in PVP, if you do want to use this gun there are some decent perks to choose from. First, I am going with Confined Launch to raise our stability and increase the blast radius of the weapon. You’ll also want to run Proximity Grenades, as this makes landing hits with Prodigal Return more consistent. Shot Swap is our first primary perk, as it allows us to fire, secure a kill, and quickly switch to another weapon. This is ideal when facing multiple combatants and can be especially deadly if you manage to slay multiple Guardians. Last but not least, I recommend either Harmony or Danger Zone in the last slot. Harmony is great for those who want to buff the weapon’s damage and handling after a kill, while Danger Zone is ideal if you’re not as accurate with this gun since it increases the blast radius. Both are good options, so it comes down to personal preference.