I Must Not Podcast. Podcasts Are the Mind-killer.

In this week’s podcast transcript for Channel F (a video game podcast about video games), merritt and Jordan emerge from the back rooms just in time to prevent Nerium from fully accomplishing their hostile takeover of the show. Fūnk-é, the only true innocent of the group, looks on with pleasant bemusement.

But worry not, dear listener, our bonds are stronger than any momentary lapses in judgement and/or last-ditch power grabs. Things return to normal almost immediately with a discussion of the spooky games our hosts have been playing lately, what with it now officially being Halloween season and all. Somehow Tinykin works its way into a discussion mostly dominated by Gloomwood and Cult of the Lamb, but you know, Tinykin helps us realize that the last Xbox Summer of Arcade was almost 10 years ago, and what’s scarier than the passage of time?

Later, during Gabe’s New & Tasty, merritt briefs everyone on yet another horny anime RPG Maker game designed to bypass Steam’s adult content toggle, though it’s worth mentioning that, unlike most horny RPGMaker games, this one does lift its gameplay wholesale from Papers, Please, which you might remember as a dystopic (and decidedly un-horny) art game from around 10 years ago.

The gang also talks about their favorite Jojos, the newest Sam Barlow joint, the cost-benefit analysis involved in opening a window, knowing when you’re satisfied, and of course, the Gom Jabbar.

Segments: Spooky Games Season, Gabe’s New & Tasty, Get Rec’d

Games discussed: Gloomwood, Save Room – Organization Puzzle, Cult of the Lamb, Tinykin, The Imperial Gatekeeper, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Temtem, Ooblets, Beyond the Wire, Railbound, Immortality

Channel F Ep. 178: Flaccid Pancake Podcast Transcript

Channel F Podcast transcript pending, yo! Check back in a couple days!