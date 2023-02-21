Company of Heroes 3 Wins The Battles, But Stumbles Through The War

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Relic Entertainment. For most of those 25 years, the studio has been firmly ensconced in the strategy genre. That, in and of itself, is an amazing feat. Now in 2023, Relic is delivering Company of Heroes 3, the latest follow-up and rethink to its World War II-focused strategy series. While this new Company of Heroes 3 delivers on the strategy bonafides and adds some new features to boot, not every plan leads to complete victory.

Right from the beginning, it’s clear that Relic Entertainment wanted to try something different this time around. Company of Heroes 3 leaves behind the familiar Western and Eastern Fronts of World War II for the Mediterranean. That means you get two different single-player campaigns this time, one in North Africa and another in Italy.

The Desert Fox Rides

The North African campaign is the more traditional of the two. Here, you step into the jackboots of German field marshal Erwin Rommel at the head of the Afrika Korps. This might seem counter-intuitive, but playing as anyone else in this region during this period of history would be a string of harsh losses, which wouldn’t be the best player experience.

It seems Relic understood this might be a weird spot for players, as the story of the campaign is from the perspective of Jewish civilians in North Africa. The problem is the juxtaposition between the story being told and the campaign itself is strong; neither side fully gels with the other. It feels like lip service, especially since the civilians are only presented in painted pictures in-between battles.

The campaign battles themselves are uniformly great. In North Africa, the battles take place on vast deserts, rocky ridgelines, and smaller settlements that have seen better days. These missions are more focused on vehicles, with objectives starting you with a smaller group of tanks and growing from there. These missions are built to sell the fiction of Rommel as the “Desert Fox,” a wily operator punishing his foes with the limited tools at his disposal.

Given the focus on armored vehicles, the North African maps are generally wider and more open overall. The campaign also gives players a chance to play around with new features in Company of Heroes 3, like the new side armor system and the ability for on-foot units to ride on tanks. Overall, while the storytelling falters, the missions in the overall campaign are fantastic.

A Rough March North

The Italian campaign is more of a struggle. It’s in this campaign that Relic Entertainment really tried something new for Company of Heroes 3 and sadly, it doesn’t come together. The Italian campaign is built around what the studio calls the dynamic map: you begin on the southern edge of Italy and march your way north, taking over towns and military locations as you march toward Rome.

The idea is sound, as you’re given the opportunity to make a number of tactical decisions, like which locations you should tackle first. There’s also a small social component, as you have to balance the strategies given to you from a U.S. general, a British one, and the local Italian resistance. Making choices that align with any of them offer your loyalty, which lets you unlock new passive abilities. In actuality, it feels like wrangling children a little bit.

The real problem is the tactical layer on the overworld map is far too muddy and obtuse. The idea is somewhat lifted from Relic sister studio Creative Assembly’s Total War, but in that series, there’s far more information available on the campaign map. In the Italian campaign, details are exceedingly simple or not present at all. If you’re given a choice between taking one of two locations, it would help to have any information about either location. What are the risks and benefits of picking one town over another? Without that, you’re just guessing.

Battles in the Italian campaign are a mix between instant resolve encounters, smaller battles, and bespoke missions. In terms of the smaller battles, you have the option to auto-resolve some of them, but the system is only partially implemented and could’ve really used more consistency. You’ll also end up having multiple fights on the same map, as the German forces try to retake certain locations. The objectives change, but it does tend to lead to repetition and tedium in the latter part of the campaign.

The actual missions and many of the maps are winners though. The Italian cities and countryside offer a ton of variety in terms of elevation and spacing. You’ll climb up vineyards and stomp through tight streets. The maps also allow Relic to show off more new features, like the ability to enter buildings and turn them into temporary bunkers. Buildings offer a ton of tactical options: you can hide in them for cover, move swiftly in one entrance and out the other to make an escape, and even give snipers a great viewpoint on a battle.

A Theater of Destruction

Cover isn’t forever though. Company of Heroes 3 leans heavily on a brand-new destruction system. Fire can burn structures, grenades can breach buildings, while tanks and heavy artillery can demolish empty homes outright. The battlefield in Company of Heroes 3 changes around you and your enemies as the battles happen, with airstrikes cutting furrows through city blocks and armored vehicles making new paths. It’s goddamn glorious, but it also offers a strategic benefit: there’s less of a chance to turtle if you don’t know if your cover will survive a sustained barrage. In fact, I feel like there’s more movement overall in CoH 3 compared to its predecessors.

Destruction is also a strong part of Company of Heroes 3’s visual prowess. The Italian countryside is a beautiful mix of the lush greens of the forests and the reds of the home roofs, while the dusty sands of the North African campaign are broken up by squat stone houses or trenches. That’s before you go stomping through. After a skirmish, you can see holes through specific homes, watch a tank tear a chunk out of a tower, or see your troops stomping through the burning ruins of cobbled streets. The tiny animations are a treat too; if you zoom in, you can watch your soldiers slam into walls, leap over smaller cover, or fall to a sniper’s bullet. Maybe there shouldn’t be spectacle in this theater of war, but Company of Heroes 3 certainly wants to try.

Another very important addition is the Tactical Pause. This allows you to pause the game at any time and queue up actions on any units. Tactical Pause is not only great because it gives you a breather, but because it allows you to micromanage a unit ahead of time. Instead of clicking on a unit and sending them to Point A and hoping they’ll take the strategically smart route, you can just pause and queue up a series of movements that’ll get them there. It allows for better flanking and pincer movements. I find myself picking a unit, dropping into Tactical Pause, sending them on a journey, only to remember they’re at an enemy’s flanks minutes later.

Company of Heroes 3 launches with four skirmish factions: the U.S., the British, the Wehrmacht, and the Afrika Korps. The U.S. prizes speed and aggression, while the British forces offer more variety and flexibility, letting you answer new combat scenarios quickly. The German Wehrmacht are the primarily defensive faction, offering the ability to soak up damage. Finally, the Afrika Korps reflect their place in the campaign, leaning heavily on vehicles to move around the battlefield and soften up targets. Each faction also has sub-specializations, giving you the ability to change how each faction operates.

The Plan Meets Reality

Outside of all that good, it is clear that Company of Heroes 3 is coming in hot. The first time I did the opening tutorial, one objective required me to pick up a machine gun and move the direction it was facing. Interacting with the machine gun caused it to disappear, meaning I couldn’t finish the objective and had to restart the tutorial. You’ll also find the occasionally visual glitch, like rough textures, random units glowing, or other objects disappearing briefly.

Most of those issues will be resolved with time, but the lack of meat to the dynamic map in the Italian campaign is a design decision I doubt Relic will augment in the future. The idea is there on paper, it just isn’t executed well. It needs more detail in terms of your overall army, the battlefield ahead, and the abilities of your enemy. And there’s also no way to replay campaign missions with alternate options or the Skirmish four factions, which feels like an odd oversight.

Company of Heroes 3 is a wild revamp of the series, but the core has been improved with features like object destruction, Tactical Pause, tank riding, and more. These enhancements offer strategic options that make tackling missions a blast and every one offers something interesting. It’s unfortunate that some of Relic’s bigger ideas, like the Italian campaign’s dynamic map, simply don’t feel like they’re up to snuff. It’s not a failed package overall, but the seams are covered in duct tape. Once the community gets in there and starts modding and adding new units, I think Company of Heroes 3 will be a blast.

And honestly, I can’t want for Relic Entertainment to return to Warhammer 40K with some of the gameplay enhancements made here. Now that would be a glorious future for mankind, indeed.