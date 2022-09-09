Oh Snap: Marvel Snap Gets an October Release Date

Marvel Snap, the Marvel-based mobile card game, just got a new trailer with a release date. Developed by Second Dinner (a developer with several team members that worked on Hearthstone), Marvel Snap is launching globally on PC and mobile in just over a month, on October 18th. This comes just five months after the May reveal trailer, which broke down the basics of the game and announced the closed beta that took place this summer. Players interested in the game can pre-register now.

Marvel Snap introduces a twist on traditional TCG games by abandoning the turn-based system in favor of fast-paced strategy — both players play their cards at the same time, and matches only last a few minutes long. The trailer describes it as quicker “than a bagel takes to toast” and”easier than solitaire.” The game is named after the “SNAP” mechanic, which allows players to double the stakes if they think they’re about to win, or if they want to bluff and trick their opponent into folding.

The cards themselves are based on Marvel heroes and villains, and the roster extends well past the mainstream. The trailer shows off Spider-Man and Captain America, as well as Squirrel Girl and Goose, the alien cat from Captain Marvel. There are over 150 cards to collect, and games take place in one of 80 Marvel locations. Cards also come in multiple art styles, so my Mystique might not look like your Mystique. (Ok, technically Mystique can look like anything because she’s a shapeshifter, but you know what I meant.)

Marvel Snap is also gearing up for post-launch support, with new cards to be added across multiple seasons. The summer beta already included several seasons, whose themes included S.W.O.R.D. and S.H.I.E.L.D., Heroes for Hire, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Snap’s trailer and release date were announced during today’s Disney & Marvel Games showcase during the D23 expo. While most of the announcements have been kept under wraps, we’re expecting to hear news on Amy Hennig’s new game, which will reportedly include Captain America and Black Panther during WWII.