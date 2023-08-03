You Can Stop Worrying, The Final Shape Will Give Destiny 2 A Definitive Ending

In a recent State of the Game blog post, Bungie discussed the overall narrative for Destiny 2 so far in the Lightfall era and what we can expect leading up to The Final Shape and beyond.

For those of you concerned about The Final Shape’s narrative, Bungie addressed community concerns, saying that expansion’s campaign and raid would provide a “climactic conclusion to the Light and Darkness Saga” before looking ahead at what comes next in Destiny 2.

Lightfall’s campaign didn’t meet player expectations and as a result, was poorly received by some. This was due to the fact that players, understandably, wanted a complete narrative in the Lightfall campaign but the reality ended up being Bungie leaving a lot of mysteries unsolved. This was an intentional approach to the narrative and the reasoning for this was to make the seasons that follow more meaningful by giving them the opportunity to expand on those mysteries.

Naturally, some were concerned that The Final Shape would do the same thing, making everyone wait another full year for the Light and Darkness Saga to really end. It appears as if those worries were heard with Bungie trying to get ahead of that idea well in advance of expansion’s release next year.

Bungie admits that a lot of the recent developments in Destiny 2’s narrative like the Witness’ Origin and the Veil Containment logs in Neomuna, were stories that players would have wanted to see in Lightfall’s campaign but they also attempt to reassure those players by saying “that the totality of this year’s narratives will set the stage for The Final Shape in ways that a single story beat never could.”

Other revelations from the blog post include confirmation that the Power Level is staying the same in Season 22, Strand is getting more aspects, and you’ll finally be able to favorite shaders.