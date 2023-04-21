You Can Complete Guardian Games Triumphs Early in Destiny 2

The midseason update this week in Destiny 2 broke a lot of things. Among the more benign changes, however, is the fact that the triumphs associated with this year’s Guardian Games went live early. The event isn’t scheduled to begin until week 10 of the season, but the triumphs have been revealed in-game and players can already progress and complete them.

That means that for players who are so inclined, it’s possible to get an early start on the Guardian Games. One easy way to do this is to head into this week’s Nightfall on Legend difficulty. At the beginning of the mission, a number of Thrall spawn and run at you, making easy pickings for triumphs like the Sprees, Rampages, and Frenzies, which require you to defeat a certain number of combatants with particular weapons within a short span of time.

Alternately, you can load into the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, which provides a number of infinitely-respawning Hive enemies. Essentially, any area where you’re going to be solo and won’t have to compete for kills will work. EDIT: Triumphs do not appear to progress in Grasp of Avarice, so it’s possible you have to be in a playlist activity.

Of course, you don’t need to do any of this — players should have plenty of time to complete all of these triumphs once the Guardian Games actually begin in Destiny 2.

Note however, that it’s possible that Bungie will revert these triumphs when the Guardian Games go live. They haven’t said anything to this effect, but it’s possible. Also, you shouldn’t actually claim the triumphs after completing them, since doing do will cause you to miss out on any medals you would gain from them during the Guardian Games.

Are you looking forward to this year’s Guardian Games? Or at least looking forward to finishing your Reveler title? What do you think of the new armor and weapon? Let us know in the comments below.