You Can Carry Strand Tangles Between Trials Rounds in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a complicated game, and sometimes new additions can have unexpected consequences. For instance, the Strand abilities that launched with Lightfall have caused a few unintended side effects since that expansion’s launch. The latest of these side effects was demonstrated in a video posted to r/CrucibleGuidebook by MaximalGFX this weekend. As the video demonstrates, players can carry Strand Tangles between rounds of Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2. MaximalGFX shows this off by carrying a Tangle to a chokepoint, waiting until the enemy team passes by it, then shooting it and wiping them all out immediately.

MaximalGFX points out that this behavior on the part of Tangles is almost certainly unintended. Only the player who carries the ball to the next round can see and shoot the Tangle, meaning that the enemy team cannot see the trap in advance. This effect also has limited utility, since picking up a Tangle begins draining a countdown timer that doesn’t reset when the round ends. Still, with practice it can be used to surprise enemy teams and score some easy round wins for all the dirty cheaters out there.

This use of Tangles in Destiny 2 will almost certainly be patched by Bungie soon, though it’s also inspired some discussion around the Seasonal Artifact perks in PVP. In this case, the perks that improve Tangle detonations are the main issue, but anyone who’s played Trials this weekend has likely also noticed the preponderance of Firebolt Grenades. That’s because a Seasonal Perk gives all players who equip them a free second charge whether they’re in PVE or PVP.

It does feel like many of these perks were tuned for PVE, without much consideration as to their impact in the Crucible. Perhaps in the future Bungie will disable the effects of certain artifact perks in PVP. In the meantime, you might as well exploit them — everyone else will.