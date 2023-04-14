You Can Buy a Replica Vexcalibur From Destiny 2 Now

If you’ve never investigated the Bungie Store, then you might not know that the company routinely sells all kinds of merchandise associated with Destiny 2. This ranges from apparel to toys to model replicas, as is the case with one of their newer offerings — a recreation of the Vexcalibur Exotic weapon. If you’ve ever wanted to decorate your home with a magical space glaive, well, that possibility is now within reach.

Sold as the first entry in Bungie’s Exotic Armory Collection, the Vexcalibur replica is available for purchase by any player who has earned the weapon in Destiny 2. The model costs $60 plus shipping, and is a 1:6 scale recreation of the Exotic mounted to a plate behind an acrylic layer which creates an effect reminiscent of the in-game appearance of the weapon. This version, unfortunately, cannot project a shield or fire a spread of Void projectiles. However, it would look handsome in a home office or bedroom, if you’re into this kind of thing.

There will only be 3,000 of the Vexcalibur replica produced, and as of this writing fewer than 500 are left. So if you’re a big fan of the weapon, then, you know, get on that. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Players who want to purchase the Vexcalibur replica have until May 23 to earn the weapon in Destiny 2. After that, they can purchase the replica up until June 30 (or until supplies run out, which is likely to come first). Bungie estimates that the item will ship 6-8 months after your order is placed, but their fulfillment has had some issues as of late — some of us are still waiting on our Moments of Triumph seal.

Are you going to pick up the Vexcalibur replica? Or are there any other items in the Bungie store you’ve got your eye on? Let us know in the comments below.