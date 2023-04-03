The Season of Defiance killed off Amanda Holliday a couple of weeks ago. Lightfall killed that Cloud Strider guy. His name was Geoff, maybe? The Season of the Seraph killed Rasputin. Who will be the next character to die in Destiny 2? More importantly, will their death have any narrative impact? Let’s take a look at some possibilities.

Ada-1

Introduced years ago with a compelling story about her victimization during the Dark Ages at the hands of Lightbearers, Ada-1 has since been reduced to a transmog vendor. She hasn’t had much of a role in any of Destiny 2‘s narrative for a while now, but could potentially be brought back into the spotlight in the future season before biting it in an explosion. That said, given that Bungie just refreshed her inventory with old shaders, it seems unlikely.

Odds of death: Low

Eva Levante

Eva’s the vendor for the four seasonal events in Destiny 2. She’s never had much of a narrative role and isn’t even present in the game most of the time, with Bungie keeping her locked up in a closet somewhere when it isn’t the Dawning or anything. Perhaps, though, Eva Levante will become part of a future narrative in which only she can save humanity by sacrificing herself in an explosion.

Odds of death: Medium-low

Failsafe

Everyone’s favorite AI with a personality disorder, Failsafe has been chilling on Nessus not doing much of anything for a while now. While Bungie has moved away from vaulting locations, meaning that Nessus is safe, there’s nothing stopping them from having the Witness’s goons attack the planet to blow up Failsafe. Her combination of current narrative irrelevance and fan appreciation put her high on the list of Destiny 2 characters likely to die as we approach the Final Shape.

Odds of death: High

Shaw Han

Shaw Han is a weird one. He’s had essentially zero impact on the plot of Destiny 2, but he’s the NPC associated with the New Light questline. Killing him off would necessitate restructuring the new player experience. Additionally, nobody would really care if he died.

Odds of death: Low

Suraya Hawthorne

Hawthorne was meant to be a major non-Guardian player in the story of Destiny 2. However, she’s since been relegated to clan bounty vendor. For some reason, she was a quest giver in Season of the Haunted during the Duality quest, but didn’t have any new recorded dialogue. As a legacy character without much to do at the moment, she seems like a prime target to get blown up and heighten the stakes of a future season without having much impact on the actual game. Give the clan bounties to Ikora and we’re all set.

Odds of death: Medium-high

Tess Everis

God, can you imagine? It’s not going to happen, but like. Just imagine if it did.

Odds of death: Not until the sun explodes