Where Do You Know That Final Fantasy XVI Voice From?

Right now, PlayStation 5 owners can download a demo for Final Fantasy XVI. The demo represents most folks’ first taste of the next mainline Final Fantasy. Players can dive into the world of Valisthea and the particular trials and tribulations of Clive Rosfield.

Like previous entries, FFXVI is fully-voiced, meaning the main cast and many of the supporting crew deliver dire monologues for voice actors. If you’re just getting into the demo, you might occasionally go, “Wait, where do I know this voice from?” Below, you’ll find the main cast, their voice actors, and some of the other projects you might have heard or seen them in.

Clive Rosfield – Ben Starr

Our brooding hero is voiced by Ben Starr, an actor who has also done voice acting on and off since 2013’s Company of Heroes 2. You’ve potentially seen his face in Netflix’ Medici as the artist Donatello or as romantic-rival-to-a-serial-killer Niko Leandros in You. One of his largest on screen roles to-date is as Dr. Christopher Priestley in the historical drama Jamestown. One the game side of things, Starr is also the voice of Sharp, a hard-fought soldier in the mobile game Arknights.

Joshua Rosfield – Logan Hannan

Clive’s younger brother Joshua Rosfield is one of the younger members of the main cast, and his voice actor, Logan Hannan, is likewise one of the youngest members on the voice cast. Hannan is adept at playing a younger brother who needs to be protected, as he’s also the voice of Hugo, the younger brother from A Plague Tale: Innocence and its sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem. He also voiced several characters in Hogwarts Legacy, including Lucan Brattleby, Hector Jenkins, Lawrence Davies, and Archie Bickle. On the film side, he was the English voice for Custard in the Japanese CG adaptation of Earwig and the Witch.

Jill Warrick – Susannah Fielding

In her youth, Jill Warrick is a friend to the Rosfield brothers, but as an adult she stands at the Dominant of the Eikon Shiva, putting her into conflict with past friends. Susannah Fielding is the voice actress for the older iteration of the character.

If you’re a racing aficionado, then you’ll likely recall Fielding as Amy Simpson, the disc jockey for the Horizon Pulse radio station in Forza Horizon 3, Forza Horizon 4, and Forza Horizon 5. She was also the voice of potential love interest Shani in The Witcher 3’s DLC Hearts of Stone, Aurora in Dragon Quest Heroes, and Madame Olive in Sea of Thieves. In film and television, Fielding was in the “Nosedive” episode of Black Mirror, Brooke in the comedy series The Great Indoors, Jennie Gresham in This Time with Alan Partridge, Katherine in Death on the Nile.

Cidolfus Telamon – Ralph Ineson

Every Final Fantasy needs a Cid and we once again have a Cid who’s a daddy. (I’m sorry for my actions.) Cid here is an outlaw and the Dominant of Ramuh, but he carries the cool energy of Balthier from Final Fantasy XII.

Voice actor Ralph Ineson has had a few video game roles over the years, including Charles Vane in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Lorath in Diablo IV. Still he boasts an impressive slate of film and television credits, including his role as the father William in The Witch, The Green Knight in The Green Knight, Kevdak in The Legend of Vox Machina, Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones, Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter films, and General Tarakanov in Chernobyl.

Benedikta Harman – Nina Yndis

Dominant of the Eikon Garuda is Benedikta Harman, an intelligence officer from the kingdom of Waloed. She is voiced by Nina Yndis, who some may have heard as the voice of Edna from Bravely Default II, Birna from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Elsera Snow from Telltale’s Game of Thrones. Final Fantasy XIV fans may recall her as Uimet, one of the sisters in Rak’tika Greatwood quest of the Shadowbringers expansion. On the cinematic side, she was Adine Ilic in The Box, alongside supporting role appearances in Peaky Blinders and FBI: International.

Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun

Hugo is the economic advisor to the Dhalmekian Republic, a man who has used his status as the Dominant of Titan to gain access to enormous wealth. Actor Alex Lanipekun has had several roles in the gaming space, including Nil in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, Rupert Wells in Control, and the merchant Sohkaa Esof in Mass Effect: Andromeda. On screen, he’s played Ben Kaplan in the original Spooks/MI-5, Hank Wonham in Homeland, Pandarus in Troy: Fall of a City, Raffi Al-Qadar in Riviera, Daniel Sands in The Rising, and Tycho in Domina.

Dion Lesage – Stewart Clarke

You already know this guy is going to be a problem. Dion Lesage is a Dragoon and Crown Prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Spear in hand, he enforces his empire’s will as the Dominant of the fearsome Eikon Bahamut. (His Japanese voice is Yūichi Nakamura, who FFXIV fans will know as Thancred. There’s also another familiar FFXIV voice who seems to cameo as a Dragoon in FFXVI.) Stewart Clark is the English voice of Dion, and the voice of Eygon in Valkyrie Elysium. He’s also been a part of a number of stage plays, such as his upcoming role as Javert in the London production of Les Misérables.

Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin

Finally, we come to the King of Waloed, Barnabas Tharmr. This Dark Knight strides into the battlefield as the Dominant of the Eikon Odin, with storm clouds and lightning at his back. He’s voiced by veteran voice actor David Menkin. The younger folks may know him as Porter in Thomas & Friends or Scoop in Bob the Builder, or perhaps you might catch a twinge of his voice as Luke Skywalker in the Lego Star Wars games.

The FFXIV faithful might know him as the voice of Magnus in the Shadowbringers expansion, but the character only appears in two quests. Other gaming roles include Breach in Valorant, the surly Dag in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Malos in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Corroserum in Arknights, or Preston Marlowe in Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2.