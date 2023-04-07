When Will Bungie Finally Add This Feature to Destiny 2?

Lightfall overhauled a number of Destiny 2‘s systems and brought several quality of life updates. For the first time, we have loadouts in the game, allowing players to swap between sets of gear without needing to use third-party apps. The mod system is now much more streamlined and straightforward, as is weapon crafting. But there are still a number of features missing that we’ve been wanting to see in Destiny 2 for years now — like a more comprehensive emote system.

Emotes may seem like a small part of a game like Destiny 2, but there are hundreds of them at this point. And players are currently limited to using only four of them at a time. Swapping out emotes is a clunky process that requires sorting through pages and pages of them for longtime players, and only being able to equip a few at a time means that many go unused. Given that Bungie seems to put so much effort into developing novel emotes in Destiny 2, this feels like a waste.

Why can’t Destiny 2 have a simple emote wheel mechanic? Instead of only being able to set four at a time, maybe players could simply hold down a button to pull up a wheel to which a number of emotes could be assigned. Maybe the emotes could be grouped by interaction type. There are a lot of possibilities here, but even simply creating a wheel with say, eight slots rather than four would go a long way towards expanding the range of expression in Destiny 2.

Emote wheels are pretty standard in similar games these days. Destiny 2‘s solution of assigning emotes to the arrow keys on a keyboard feels dated at this point. And while there are always more pressing balance and mechanical issues to be dealt with, this seems like a minor change that would go a long way.

Are there any other small quality-of-life features you’ve been wanting to see in Destiny 2 for a long time now? Let us know in the comments below.