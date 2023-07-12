When Is the Next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter?

Among a sea of MMO’s out there for players to get their hands on, one aspect that sets Final Fantasy XIV apart from the others is the developers’ intimate connection to the players. Year after year, the game wins best community, and it is mostly due to the Live Letter from the Producers, a periodic web stream where director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and producer Toshio Murouchi discuss new things coming to the game in the next content update.

Big expansions are always what players are looking forward to, but smaller, intermediary patches are typical with Final Fantasy XIV, and there are many of them. The game enjoys fairly frequent updates that are only one to two months apart each, although some patches might be smaller than others. Typically, bigger patches will have two dedicated Live Letters, and fans have seen a pattern form between when the first Live Letter is announced, when the second Live Letter airs, and then when the patch drops.

When will the next FFXIV Live Letter from the Producer air?

Then next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer will air on July 29 at 10am PDT. This is a departure from its usual Friday broadcast date, but this particular Live Letter is being streamed live from the Fan Fest stage in Las Vegas. Instead of the Live Letter broadcasting on Friday, a keynote will take its place. This will likely be the livestream where fans will learn about what the next expansion is. The keynote is scheduled for July 28 at 10am PDT.

The Saturday Live Letter will focus on Patch 6.5 and miscellaneous updates for the game, which means fans will get an idea of what new things are coming in the next patch, including new story, Dungeons, Trials, an Alliance Raid, and more. Those who weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket to the live event can watch both the keynote and the Live Letter on YouTube or Twitch.