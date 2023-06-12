When does the Final Fantasy XVI demo release?

In less than two weeks, the world will finally have its hands on the much anticipated Final Fantasy XVI, but fans won’t have to wait long to get a taste of what they’re getting into when the demo launches on PS5s all over the world.

The demo includes the prologue of the game, which boasts over two hours of gameplay, and the ability to transfer progress to the main game once it launches on June 22. There is also a special battle demo once players complete the prologue. Progress won’t be saved from the battle demo, but fans will be able to experience Clive with additional Eikonic abilities, likely meant for later in the game.

The Final Fantasy XVI demo launches on PlayStation Store tomorrow. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/QiIUXqE4id — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 11, 2023

The demo will have a global launch, meaning everyone in the world will get the small taste of the game at the same time no matter where they are in the world. Below are all of the times players can start their downloads and get their hands on what Final Fantasy XVI will bring. All regions will have the demo available to them on June 12.

When Final Fantasy XVI‘s demo launches in all time zones:

United States and Brazil:

Pacific Time (PDT) : 1am

: 1am Central Time (CDT) : 2am

: 2am Eastern Time (EDT) : 4am

: 4am Brasilia Time (BRT): 5am

Europe:

British Summer Time (BST) : 9am

: 9am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10am

Asia and Australia:

Hong Kong Time (HKT) : 4pm

: 4pm Japan Standard Time (JST) : 5pm

: 5pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) : 6pm

: 6pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 8pm

Final Fantasy XVI fully launches on June 22, and players can already pre-order the game at participating merchants. Until then, the demo will have to tide them over until they can really sink their teeth into the highly anticipated RPG.