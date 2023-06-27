When does Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.45 release?

During Final Fantasy XIV’s Live Letter 77, director and producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida, alongside community producer Toshio “Foxclon” Murouchi, showcased the many new additions that came with Patch 6.4: The Dark Throne. While players have been enjoying the content released thus far, other pieces of content that were shown in the Live Letter are expected to arrive in the upcoming Patch 6.45.

Patch 6.45 will bring with it a variety of content such as new Manderville Weapons and Manderville Quests, the new Criterion Dungeon “Mount Rokkon,” the next step of Splendorous Tools, and new Blue Mage spells alongside a raised Blue Mage level cap. There will be plenty of new additions for players to dive into, but they’ll have to show a bit of patience since there’s still some time before Patch 6.45 arrives.

When will Patch 6.45 go live in Final Fantasy XIV?

While there is currently no definitive date for when Patch 6.45 will arrive, there is a pattern to patch launches based on previous release schedules. Final Fantasy XIV’s 10th Anniversary site lists The Moogle Treasure Trove beginning on Aug. 27, which would put 6.5 at the end of September, and 6.45 in mid-July.

At the time of writing, players have around two weeks to prepare for the slew of new content slated to arrive with Patch 6.45 if the timing of events is still a reliable way to predict release dates, giving them more than enough time to stock up on tomestones for the next step of the Manderville Weapon and prepare for everything else the patch will bring.