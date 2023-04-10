What’s Up With Xur’s Armor Drops in Destiny 2?

Every week, Xur arrives at a different location in Destiny 2 to sell players Exotic items and old Legendary gear. Typically, Xur provides at least decent rolls of the Legendary armor he’s hawking. But as of late, something odd is going on — all of his armor has been low-stat trash.

For instance, this week Xur is on Nessus selling the Cabal-themed armor set from the Season of the Risen which launched alongside the Witch Queen expansion. The highest stat total on any of the pieces he’s got is a paltry 54 on the Titan chest armor. Some of the pieces are even in the 40s, which is lower than most pieces of random armor found in world drops.

So what is the purpose of Xur selling old armor at all then? Maybe it’s just meant to be a way for players to acquire old armor they missed out on for transmog purposes. If that’s the case, it’s kind of a clumsy solution. But then, Destiny 2‘s entire transmog system is a little clumsy and awkward to begin with.

But if Xur’s armor in Destiny 2 is meant to be useful beyond cosmetics, then something is wrong. His pieces don’t necessarily need to have totals in the high or even mid 60s, but to see pieces with stat totals in the 40s is just embarrassing. Come on, Xur, get it together! Or, more accurately, come on Bungie, put some respect on Xur!

This raises a bigger problem more generally with Destiny 2‘s current armor system. The sources of high-stat armor in the game are rather opaque. Typically, players can earn the best armor by completing dungeons, especially the Master versions which award Artificer armor, as well as seasonal events like Solstice. But beyond that, there’s no clear route for players looking to get the best drops unless they’re willing to do some research on their own.

Still, Xur does have a nice Interference VI this weekend, so that’s something. It’s got Spike Grenades, Clown Cartridge, and Full Court — a certified god roll. Heavy grenade launchers aren’t exactly DPS meta right now, but you should still definitely pick that up if you’re a new player or don’t have a better roll.