What Your Favorite Destiny 2 Weapon Type Says About You

There are a total of 18 different weapon types in Destiny 2, each with their own pros and cons depending on the situation. At any one time, certain weapon types may be more favored than others due to their relative strength or utility, but deep down, everyone has their favorites. Does your favorite weapon type in Destiny 2 say something about you, something true and profound? Yes, yes it does.

Auto Rifles — Destiny 2 Favorite Weapon Type

You’re straightforward and down to earth, and you like a weapon that gets the job done with a minimal amount of fuss. Maybe you never really learned to score precision hits, but that’s fine — you’ve got like 70 rounds in the magazine, so why need to be precise? You are the True Neutral of Destiny 2 players, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Bows

You saw Disney’s Robin Hood way too young and it awoke something in you. Be honest, you wish Destiny still had the Tiger Man in it, don’t you? That’s totally cool though! No judgment here. Alternately, maybe you’re just a contrarian. You’re playing a game with hundreds of guns in it and you said no, give me the thing that was made obsolete by guns.

Fusion Rifles

You feel that you were born in the wrong era. You were destined to travel the stars, zapping nefarious Space Warlocks with your trusty raygun and winning the hearts of amorous aliens. Sadly, you’ll have to settle for vooping Cabal in Destiny 2.

Glaives — Destiny 2 Favorite Weapon Type

Really? You really— ok, yeah, no, sure. Hey, remember that movie Krull where the magic weapon the hero had to find was called the Glaive but it was actually like a spinning blade thing? That was weird. He just stuck his hand right into lava to get it too, and he was fine. The cyclops in that flick really freaked me out.

Grenade Launchers

You like to make a splash. In social situations, you often lead with a witty joke or off-color remark. Problem is, if it doesn’t land then it takes you forever to recover. Maybe chill a little?

Hand Cannons

You’ve seen too many Westerns, or you played a lot of Overwatch and your favorite character is McCree. Wait, that isn’t his name anymore, is it? Greg? Is it Greg now? You think you’re Greg.

Linear Fusion Rifles — Destiny 2 Favorite Weapon Type

Your favorite Schwarzenegger movie is Eraser. Remember that one? It had a rail gun in it. Pretty cool.

Machine Guns

As Frasier Crane once said, “If less is more, then just imagine how much more more would be.” You’re a maximalist. You believe that if something’s worth doing, it’s worth overdoing. As Crazy Town once said, “Too much is never enough.”

Pulse Rifles

You believe that you can feel the essential rhythm of the universe running through you, putting you in tune with the beat of the cosmos. Whether or not it’s true, it sounds good. Oh, and if you’re a longtime Destiny 2 player, you probably never got over Blast Furnace being sunset.

Rocket Launchers

You are a simple person with simple tastes, and there is nothing wrong with that. Who is truly wiser — he who hems and haws, turning over each situation in his mind, never satisfied; or he who can appreciate the essential beauty of things going boom?

Scout Rifles — Destiny 2 Favorite Weapon Type

Methodical, analytical, and precise, you prefer to take the measure of a situation rather than hastily rush in. Slow and steady, as they say. Still, you could stand to be a little more impulsive once in a while. Put a bag of frozen vegetables on your head in the grocery freezer aisle. Get crazzzzy.

Shotguns

You face your problems head on. In fact, that’s the only way you know how to face anything — by running directly at it. Is it bravery or stupidity? Maybe a little of column A and a little of column B.

Sidearms

You played too much Goldeneye when you were younger and still fancy yourself a kind of suave secret agent type. That, or you just think using the smallest possible gun is a funny bit and god bless you for committing to it.

Submachine Guns — Destiny 2 Favorite Weapon Type

When you watch an action movie, some part of you secretly thinks “I could do that.” Come on, don’t lie. And maybe you could, too. Maybe you’re actually John Wick. Take that energy with you into your life — minus actually shooting people, we mean.

Sniper Rifles

You are the worst person anyone has ever met in the Crucible.

Swords

You wish Destiny 2 would lean into the space knights stuff harder. If you’re over 30, you definitely know who Leeroy Jenkins is. If you’re not, then you’re probably really into anime.

Trace Rifles

You wish you were playing Halo: Reach.