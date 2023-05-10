What Happened to Brother Vance in Destiny 2?

Back when Destiny 2 vaulted a number of its locations, we lost track of a few characters who served as vendors for those areas. We now know that the Season of the Deep will feature the return of Titan and the character Sloane, and the Season of Defiance’s Exotic quest was all about the old Io vendor Asher Mir. Mars, of course, was served by Ana Bray, who was a focal point of Beyond Light as well as the Season of the Seraph. But there’s one planetary vendor we still don’t know the whereabouts of: the blind disciple Brother Vance.

Serving as the vendor for Mercury, Brother Vance was a disciple of Osiris. Vance and the location were introduced in the early and poorly-received Curse of Osiris expansion for Destiny 2. Of the characters who disappeared when the Pyramids gobbled up a group of planets and moons, Vance was probably the least-beloved. But what happened to him?

Well, the last we saw of Brother Vance in Destiny 2 was back in the Season of Arrivals. Vance believed that Osiris’s overuse of the Obelisks during the events of the Season of the Dawn had damaged reality. In the Duress and Egress lore book, he chides a Titan for burning Fractaline to obtain a specific version of the Perfect Paradox shotgun, a fun callback to how the end of that season involved depositing as much of the resource as possible to get countless rolls of the Saint-14-themed weapons.

Vance’s grip tightened on the gun. It was heavy, loaded with seven—no, eight shells. Tactical mag. Getting this one had taken some time.

“And how many timelines did you thoughtlessly tether to our own for this weapon? Our world now bears the strain of how many additional realities in exchange for this hollow abomination?”

Vance’s mind swam at the thought of the infinite web that pulled on the Shotgun. “How much Fractaline did you sacrifice for this? Four hundred fragments?” He paused, aghast. “More?”

“It’s got a trench barrel,” said the Titan helpfully.

“Remove yourself from my sanctum,” Vance said, placing the Shotgun down like a dead animal. “You have accelerated the end of all things, and I must update my prophecies accordingly.”

Still, Vance thought that the Infinite Forest might be able to offer a solution. After the Guardian helped gather some data from the Infinite Forest, Vance threw himself into studying it. He entered the Forest for the first time and began singing Hope For the Future (yes, the Paul McCartney song from the first Destiny) with countless parallel versions of himself before encountering a hostile version. That instance attacked him, but Vance fought him off, noting that it was “unfortunate” that this iteration still had his eyes before gouging them out with his thumbs.

And that’s the last known location of Brother Vance. Will he ever return to Destiny 2? Maybe in whatever comes after Season of the Deep. Given that he didn’t make much of an impact on the player base, it’s unlikely he’ll get a sweeping narrative arc of his own, but we have to admit that it would be pretty funny if he came back as a total badass who’s killed off hundreds of parallel versions of himself ala Jet Li in The One.