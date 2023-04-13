What Does Error Code Plum Mean in Destiny 2?

While Destiny 2 maintenance often goes by unnoticed, it’s become something of a running joke in the community at this point that “No downtime expected” often means that players should, in fact, expect downtime. That was the case today, when Destiny 2 underwent background maintenance to push update 7.0.5. During this time, many players experienced error codes including Weasel, Centipede, and others — but the most common appeared to be “plum.” What does this mean exactly, and what can you do about it?

Error code Plum in Destiny 2 signifies something to do with BattlEye, the anti-cheat service that Bungie uses to ensure players aren’t cheating in the game. That explains why players encountering the error today saw it alongside a BattlEye dialogue box saying “Client not responding.” But it can be alarming to see an error code that’s allegedly tied to cheating for players who were doing nothing of the sort.

While error code Plum supposedly means that BattlEye has detected an issue with your computer, this appears to be a widespread problem in Destiny 2 at the moment. That means that the problem is almost certainly with Bungie’s servers, rather than your computer. If you aren’t trying to cheat, then you shouldn’t worry too much about the error code.

What can you do to address it? Well, not much. Since the issue is with Bungie’s servers, the best course of action is probably to just wait. Log out of Destiny 2 for a while and check with the Bungie Help Twitter account to see if they post anything about the ongoing error code problems. After all, the last thing you want is to start something like a Grandmaster Nightfall then get kicked out by an error code near the end.

And remember: when they tell you not to expect downtime, you should probably expect some — just to be safe.