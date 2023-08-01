What Does Error Code Centipede Mean in Destiny 2?

Many of Destiny 2’s error codes relate to Network connectivity, which can be irritating to resolve. Things are often out of your control, however, you can still take a few steps to resolve the issue. Error code Centipede is a general networking issue caused by a loss of communication between Destiny 2 servers and your console.

If you experience this error, try switching to a wired connection and checking your NAT type. If the NAT type is Strict or Type 3, Bungie suggests that you reconfigure your NAT type to Open or Type 1. To change your NAT type, you must log into your router by entering your Ip address into a browser. Once logged in, you should be able to enable UPnP and restart your router, which should improve your NAT type.

However, some locations, such as a university or corporate network, may not allow this change. Some internet service providers also restrict the type of traffic sent over the web.

If you have changed your NAT type but are still experiencing error code Centipede, consult Destiny 2’s Network Troubleshooting Guide and see if you can take any further steps to improve your connection.