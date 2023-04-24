What Destiny 2 Needs Right Now is a Big Frog

It’s hard to deny that Destiny 2 is pretty bad shape right now. From the reception of Lightfall to server issues continuing to affect the game, there’s a lot going on that players are unhappy about. Plenty of people have ideas about how Bungie should address this problems — more transparency, a renewed focus on PVP, changing the seasonal model — but none of them have hit on the single change that would fix everything wrong with the game right now. The truth, simply put, is this: Destiny 2 needs a big frog.

At this point, you might think we’re joking. Rest assured that we are not. In fact, long ago, before Destiny 2’s predecessor was released, Bungie depicted a big frog in the concept art for the game. This art seems to show a much more fantasy-based version of Destiny, with goblins riding a huge frog towards a group of humans.

Now, you might say that Destiny 2 is a very different game from this art, and that a big frog wouldn’t make sense in the world as it exists now. Hogwash. Frogwash. We maintain that a big frog would solve all of the game’s issues — or at least distract from them. How would the frog be implemented? There are a few ways we could see it done.

First, the big frog might be a major antagonist. What if the Witness, after entering the Traveler in Lightfall, later re-emerges transformed into a big frog? What if a big frog is The Final Shape?

Alternately, the big frog might be a friend rather than a foe. Perhaps the frog could offer Guardians sage wisdom on how to defeat the enemies of humanity, or provide bounties tasking players with gathering space bugs to feed it.

Lastly, consider the possibility that players could ride a big frog around in Destiny 2. Not like an Exotic Sparrow, but an actual big frog that hops around like that one that you could ride in Donkey Kong Country.

Regardless of how its done, it’s clear that adding a big frog to Destiny 2 is the one thing that will radically turn the game around and completely restore player faith. The frog’s in your court, Bungie.