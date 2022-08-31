What Could a September Nintendo Direct Announce?

Earlier this week, Giant Bomb host and #3 Games Journalist Jeff Grubb said on his Last of the Nintendogs podcast that a Nintendo Direct would be coming in September. This is not, like, a galloping shock. We’ve had a September Direct every year for the last five years. It’s not unprecedented for Nintendo to buck tradition, but we can probably assume it will happen rather than assume it won’t. If it doesn’t, then, well, Nintendo has made fools of us all for expecting it.

A report from VGC says that two announcements from the upcoming show will be The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, two games that got remasters for the Wii U but have yet to make the jump to the Switch and join the rest of the their Wii U brethren. With Breath of the Wild’s sequel once upon a time intending to land in 2022, it makes sense to put some Zelda-related content out this year.

Beyond that, it’s a little harder to guess. With Splatoon 3 likely having just come out when we expect this Direct to land, there might be information on Splatfests and a far-off chance of something to do with the DLC, but I largely don’t expect much time dedicated to it. Other Nintendo rumors include things like a Metroid Prime remaster, also mentioned in the VGC report, which might pair nicely with a trailer for the long-delayed Metroid Prime 4.

Bayonetta 3 is only a month away, so perhaps we could be due for one last trailer or feature. Another rumor is a new Fire Emblem title, which had supposed leaked screenshots a few months ago. There was the release of Three Hopes two months ago, but as a Warriors spinoff, it probably does not step on the toes of an actual turn-based Fire Emblem game.

There’s always the ones everyone hopes for, like F-Zero or Rhythm Heaven or something along those lines, too. You can pin a lot of hopes on a Direct, which generally results in some crushed expectations here and there. Personally, I’m hoping they finally debut Everybody’s 1-2 Switch.