Warlocks Should Have More Weapon-Specific Exotics in Destiny 2

With the resurgence of the Hunter Exotic Lucky Pants in Destiny 2 recently, we’ve noticed something kind of strange. Hunters have a couple of Exotics that improve specific weapons, like Lucky Pants and Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves. So do Titans, with No Backup Plans, Actium War Rig, Stronghold, and Peacekeepers. So why don’t Warlocks have many Exotics in Destiny 2 that do something similar?

You could make the argument that Warlocks are the least martial of the Destiny 2 classes, so it makes sense that they don’t have many Exotic armor pieces that improve specific weapon types. But that seems like a bit of a cop-out. Sure, Warlocks have the excellent Rain of Fire that allows them to become Radiant with fusion rifle and linear fusion rifle kills, but that’s about it.

It’s not like Hunters and Titans even have every weapon type covered between them. Hunters get Exotics that focus on hand cannons, bows, and sidearms, and Titans have some that improve swords, submachine guns, shotguns, and auto rifles. That leaves plenty of weapon types for Warlock Exotics to work with.

How about a Destiny 2 Warlock Exotic that improves Glaives, maybe by giving some benefit when guarding with them like buffing you and nearby teammates? For some reason, Glaives just seem especially Warlock-y to us. But there are other possibilities, too. Warlocks could have an Exotic that focuses on pulse or scout rifles, perhaps building into the currently rather limited Stormcaller identity by functioning like a kind of Arc Rain of Fire, granting Amplified and some other benefits on rapid precision kills.

The point is that Exotics which target specific weapons can be somewhat limiting, but they encourage fun builds. And every once in a while, they become meta options — like Lucky Pants in PVE or Peacekeepers in the Crucible. Warlocks getting a few more Exotics of this type would give the class some more build options in Destiny 2. And we love more build options, don’t we folks?