Warframe: The Duviri Paradox Has a Release Date Alongside a New Trailer

Warframe: The Duviri Paradox finally has a release date. Well, a firm one, that is. We already knew that the roguelike expansion that introduces horse-like mounts, a new setting, and some time-bending mysteries was on the way sometime in April. Now we know that it’s all thew way at the end of the month: with a release date of April 26, 2023.

The (entirely free) expansion was originally announced a number of years ago — with a very intriguing teaser shown at the tail end of TennoCon 2019 that raised a lot more questions than it answered. In between then, the game finished out its big years-long story of sentient robots, long lost “loves,” and techno-organic robots with The New War update (which was shown at that very same TennoCon).

Meanwhile, a more recent addition, Veilbreaker, acts as a sort of epilogue or continuation to that tale. That makes The Duviri Paradox the first new “mainline” story arc since the game really leaned heavily into narrative with The Second Dream way back in 2015.

At least in theory. While developer Digital Extremes has shown off a fair amount of the new content on its appropriately titled Devstreams, we still don’t have a clear picture of the overall plot, or how it will tie into the rest of the game. Though there is one strong connection to past content in the form of the player character.

“The Drifter,” whom players will embody during The Duviri Paradox, debuts early on in The New War. While I won’t spoil how or why here, it’s worth noting that even that expansion didn’t really give a ton of details about who the character is or how they wound up in the wider world of Warframe. We can probably at least infer that Duviri will clear up some of that — or at the very least that subsequent add-ons for the roguelike zone will do so down the line.

What we do have for the time being is a new mood piece. The latest trailer sets some of the tone, showing the villainous new king character Dominus Thrax in control of the monochrome zone, and siccing his giant mechanical “Oro Wyrm” on the Drifter. Though some Warframes arrive to… Well, you can see for yourself in the trailer. It’s the one embedded just a couple paragraphs above!

After that, make sure to stay tuned for more Warframe and The Duviri Paradox information as it develops. We’ll be sure to fill you in on, once again, April 26.