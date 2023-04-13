Warframe: The Duviri Paradox Gets a Release Date & New Trailer

The Duviri Paradox is likely to be this year’s biggest Warframe update — and perhaps one of the game’s largest expansions to date. The new setting, Duviri, introduces a roguelike mode in which players take on the role of the Drifter: a character introduced briefly during The New War expansion way back in 2021. Now the Drifter gets their own new style of combat, mostly focused on melee, as well as features like flying horses and randomized Warframes to play in short bursts for daily rewards. All in a monochrome-soaked and surreal new open world zone.

We’ve known about all that for a while, though. The big news today is that we finally have a firm Duviri Paradox release date: April 26, 2023.

We also have a brand-new cinematic trailer to go with the news. You can see it for yourself in the embed below! Though it’s more of a mood piece than something that shows actual gameplay, it hints at the flying “Oro Wyrm” boss fight that developer Digital Extremes detailed at a recent press event. We also get a bit of interaction with the time-bending villain — Dominus Thrax — and the aforementioned Drifter.

So, what else can we look forward to? Well, an early preview shown to press highlighted open-world objectives similar to bounties in existing zones like The Plains of Eidolon and Orb Vallis. Though they also seemed more bite-sized and less “formal.” Rather than accept objectives from a bounty agent and then load into Duviri, you’re directed to little combat encounters and puzzles that already exist in the world. Each is framed with narration from the Mother of the Entrati family (for reasons that weren’t disclosed in our demo) who speaks as if they’re part of a fairy tale. Characters from said tale then also express bits of plot to the player as they progress.

Of course, some Warframe fans will likely be more interested in the more tangible rewards. Each encounter comes with a chest to loot, for that very purpose, which provide resources and gameplay enhancing “Decrees.” Presumably the items will be useful for crafting new weapons and frames. Decrees, on the other hand, are time-limited boosts that affect the player for the duration of each 24-hour period on Duviri. Think “boons” from Hades or other power-ups in similar roguelikes. These reset daily, thanks to Dominus Thrax trapping everyone in a time loop, hence the roguelike element.

There are more permanent ways to upgrade, however. “Intrinsics” (a.k.a. skill trees) return from Railjack and now allow the Drifter to unlock longstanding powers and upgrades. Such as the ability to let their weird, metal horse fly around like you see in the trailer. This should help give players something else to work towards long-term — not to mention it’s a bit easier to parse than Warframe‘s often complex Mod system.

“Easy to parse” is essential for this update, too, because The Duviri Paradox doubles as both an expansion and a new player experience. Any neophyte that boots the game up for the first time once the update is live will be presented with a one-in-a-playthrough choice: the Warframe Path or the Paradox Path. The former is the same introductory quest that’s been in the game for years, “Vor’s Prize.” The latter puts players directly into the shoes of the Drifter and the two-ish hours of story quests associated with Duviri. The two plotlines will merge regardless — as veteran players will already know it must, based on the events of The New War — but The Duviri Paradox should ease players into the most complex parts of the game more gently.

One new player pain point the developers mentioned by name is something even I’ve run into with friends before: movement. Newcomers not familiar with the high-speed parkour of Warframe can often feel left behind as veterans clear out levels quickly and move to the extraction point. The Drifter lacks the same supersonic skills as regular Warframes (though you can still use them for brief windows while in Duviri). So, the gameplay should put new folks on more even footing in terms of skill level. At least in extremely obvious ways like moving through the world.

Which isn’t to say there won’t be interesting content for returning fans. The Oro Wyrm boss fight, for instance, seems like a challenging (and quite large) new experience that still focuses on classic Warframe gunplay and maneuvering. In fact, there’s even a more difficult version of the fight thanks to the Steel Path.

Whereas most Steel Path missions in the game are just “hard mode” versions of existing content, the devs explained that the Oro Wyrm will add entirely new mechanics compared to the normal fight — making it closer to things like “Extreme Trials” in Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s hoping we see more of that kind of added mechanical depth in future Steel Path fights, as well, since it seems like a much more interesting way to keep things fresh than just boosting enemy health. Perhaps more advanced versions of the mounted cavalry fights shown in previous footage are in order.

For the time being, we simply don’t know everything. There are certainly still some surprises for The Duviri Paradox to deploy at launch later this month. We still don’t know precisely how existing players will be pulled over to the new zone, for example. Though we do know the area is eventually accessible through Dormizones: Warframe‘s take on player housing. Presumably there will also be a new Warframe to unlock with the area, as there so very often is with each major update, but that remains to be seen for certain. There’s also the question of how closely this ties into The New War and its bizarre, shocking ending two years ago.

We’ll know more when you all do on April 26th. Until then, we can always enjoy that new trailer together, as well as begin to speculate on what TennoCon 2023 (the first annual Warframe convention to be held in person since the start of COVID-19) could possibly bring after this big update.