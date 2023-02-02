Velkhana and Risen Valstrax Arrive in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update

Velkhana, the mascot Elder Dragon of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will make its frosty debut in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak via Title Update 4. It’s not alone, of course, as the new patch also brings us another “Risen” monster in the form of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax. The lengthy name will likely match the long fight hunters have ahead, too, as Valstrax was already one of the trickier beasts in the game. Its Risen form means it’ll be stronger and have new moves similar to the “Afflicted” creatures below it.

For those that don’t know these monsters already: Velkhana is an ice-based Elder Dragon. They use a mix of highly precise, powerful stab attacks and area bombardment. This of course means they inflict Iceblight (the cold-based status effect in Monster Hunter). However, Velkhana also has the somewhat unique ability to freeze hunters’ feet. This slows them down considerably before the monster typically blasts away with a more damaging attack. This appears to still be the case in Title Update 4 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well.

The other “new” monster is actually already in Rise. Sorta! Crimson Glow Valstrax is a dragon-based Elder Dragon. While that might seem redundant, I’m actually referring to the type of elemental damage it deals: Dragon Damage. This inflicts Dragonblight, which effectively “switches off” elemental damage that players deals, significantly decreasing everyone’s combat effectiveness.

Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax follows in the footsteps of creatures like Chameleos and Teostra, which got Risen variants in previous Sunbreak patches. This new form basically adds more damage and a handful of new moves to each creature. Basically, think of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax as the hard mode version of the original monster.

While they’re not my personal favorite Elder Dragon from Iceborne (that honor goes to Namielle), I do quite like Velkhana a lot. And it’s nice to see another creature originally created for that game pop up in Monster Hunter Rise —which has mostly focused on classic and entirely original creatures up to this point. Valstrax has been a favorite of mine since its debut in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, as well, so all-in-all this seems like a pretty good update for the low, low price of “absolutely free.” Though there’s also new paid — entirely cosmetic — DLC coming with the patch as per usual.

There’s also more free content on the way. The trailer (as shown above) mentions that Title Update 5 will drop this April. We don’t know much about it yet, but it will apparently include a “Returning Elder Dragon” and a “Powered-up Monster.” Maybe there’s still hope for Namielle sometime in the future!

Speaking of the future, Title Update 4 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on Feb. 7, 2023. That’s next Tuesday if you’re reading this article the week it comes out.

You might notice, however, that the trailer only mentions the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions of the game. That’s because, despite the fact that the base game came to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in January, Sunbreak itself won’t be out for those platforms until sometime later this spring. Players on those platforms will want to keep an eye out for the expansion instead.