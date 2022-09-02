Vampire Survivors Turns Sailor Mars into a Vampire in Latest Patch

If you were thinking that Vampire Survivors needed a bit more glamour to it, patch 0.11.2 might provide the answer. With a strange and unexpected addition, the words Vampire Survivors Sailor Moon are a thing you can say to friends and family now thanks to a new skin for the character Christine. There are also some gameplay options and fixes included in the patch as the developers continue tweaking the game in Early Access in preparation for the 1.0 release.

The character roster has seen some… peculiar additions lately, including a dog and a tree. But if you’re a Sailor Moon fan, well, a secondary skin for Christine might seem immediately familiar to you. I asked friend of the site Aiden Strawhun, who is the US creator engagement specialist at Ubisoft and also the biggest fan of Sailor Moon I know, for their expertise on the matter. “It kinda looks like Sailor Mars,” they told Fanbyte.

In addition, you can find the full list of tweaks and fixes in the patch below:

Unlockable option to choose the Random character (check the Secrets menu)

Option to skip the weapon selection from Candybox

Option to stop moving backgrounds (Moongolow, Cappella Magna)

Option to cash-in immediately all remaining Revives when completing a stage

Added a few new sprites

New secondary skin for Christine

There’s now a low, Luck-based chance that green coin bags from Treasure Chests could be substituted by a Candybox, if it has been unlocked

Fixed movement input resetting when leveling up/opening a treasure chest

Fixed a few errors around controllers (please know/remember that we won’t be able to fix all controller issues until we complete the port to the new engine)

Fixed birds firing timer at high cooldown

Fixed Gorgeous Moon breaking when firing too often due to Limit Break

The Vampire Survivors Sailor Moon “collab” is definitely unexpected, but this isn’t the last of these small patches rolling out before the 1.0 release, so stay tuned for more tweaks and possibly other skins in the meantime.